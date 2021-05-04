Do’s and Don’ts after getting vaccinated

As more and more people become vaccinated and society creeps back to life, many are curious about what life will look like after they’ve been fully vaccinated. The Shorthorn has compiled information about what students should and shouldn’t do after getting the vaccine.
Everyone 16 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, and fully vaccinated people can participate in more activities that they may have stopped during the pandemic. However, students should still be cautious.
People are not considered to be fully vaccinated until two weeks after their first dose of a one-dose vaccine such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their second dose of a two-dose vaccine such as Pfizer or Moderna. It is important to know what to do and what not to do after receiving the vaccine.
DO’S
Fully vaccinated people should continue to wear a mask and follow safety guidelines. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks should not have gaps and should fit snugly against the sides of the face. They should also be able to cover coughs and sneezes. Students should continue washing their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as well. If soap and water are not readily available, students should use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
People may gather indoors with other fully vaccinated individuals without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, or they can conduct activities outdoors without wearing a mask. Vaccinated students can also have gatherings with unvaccinated people unless any of those people or the people they live with have an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Even if a student is fully vaccinated, they should still be cautious of COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have encountered someone who has been sick. If students have any COVID-19 symptoms, they should get tested immediately and stay away from others.
DON’TS
It is still recommended for people to avoid large indoor gatherings even after getting vaccinated. Events with more people increase the likelihood of being exposed.
Students should continue to clean high-touch surfaces daily. High-touch surfaces include tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
MORE INFORMATION
Students who are taking medications that weaken the immune system or have pre-existing conditions may not be fully protected even after they’ve been vaccinated. If a student meets this criteria, they should continue to wear a mask, social distance and consult a health care provider after vaccination.
COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing the disease, especially severe illness and death, according to the CDC.
