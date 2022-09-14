Diversity, Equity and Inclusion offices across campus hold convocation, discuss future initiatives

UTA held a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Convocation on Wednesday to discuss the poignant history of race and racism in North Texas and the future of equity work as of 2022.
The meeting was sponsored by the DEI offices at the School of Social Work, College of Business and the university.
Jandel Crutchfield, School of Social Work assistant professor and the school’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion director, said the event was a way for the other DEI offices to showcase the work they have done and also push DEI initiatives this semester.
“We have been building a place of trust, building a place where we can talk about all the many things that have happened in our world in the last few years,” said Crutchfield.
Jerry Hawkins, special guest speaker and Dallas Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation executive director, opened the event with a land and people acknowledgement and community agreements. He then discussed how racial equity can be solved by coming together.
In his speech, Hawkins said the work of racial equity has to be multiracial and multiethnic because we all have a part to play in dismantling racism.
Faculty and staff leaders voiced their ideas on how UTA can become a more tolerant atmosphere for marginalized communities as students and other staff took notes of the presentation.
Crutchfield said holding events like this is a way to effectively guide students to be prepared for the world as it is today.
@AshleyHUTA
@AshleyHUTAnews-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
