Distinguished business leader Indra Nooyi to host Maverick Speakers Series

Indra Nooyi, the first woman of color and first immigrant to head a Fortune 500 company, will host a Maverick Speakers Series at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Texas Hall.
Conversation with Indra Nooyi is free to UTA faculty, staff and students and $5 for other members of the community, said Mark LaVelle, assistant vice president for Alumni and Donor Engagement.
Nooyi grew up in India and got a master’s degree in business administration from Yale before stepping in as the chief executive officer of PepsiCo from 2006 to 2019, according to a report from Forbes. She was inducted to the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2021 and wrote a New York Times bestselling memoir, My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future, according to UTA’s website.
“It’s a very rare thing for women to achieve that rank in corporate society, and so she’s definitely a trailblazer,” LaVelle said. “The fact that she is connected to UTA by being married to one of our alums makes it even better.”
Indra Nooyi is married to Raj Nooyi, who graduated in 1978 and received the 2017 UTA Distinguished Alumni Award, according to UTA’s website.
During the event, Nooyi will speak with President Jennifer Cowley, who will ask questions and lead the conversation. LaVelle said topics may range from Nooyi’s transition from India to America, her experience with higher education and what made her a good leader.
They will also talk about Nooyi’s career path to inform students on what she did that helped nudge her career forward, LaVelle said.
He said Nooyi’s words can be an inspirational pathway for every attendee, but especially for international students, which made up 15% of UTA’s undergraduate body in the fall, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Nooyi dealt with the same things international students did, having been one herself, he said.
“I hope a lot of the students will choose to come to the lecture and hear her story because it’s their story, in a lot of ways. It’s the story of people who come to the U.S. to pursue an education,” LaVelle said. “I know that's not the case with everybody who comes here, not everybody wants to stay in the country. But she was able to take her education and combine it with the drive that she has and her personality and turn it into a great career.”
Maverick Speakers Series has tried to bring Nooyi to UTA for a couple of years, but this year the timing worked out.
“We're very grateful that she chose to come here,” LaVelle said. “It's gonna be an honor to have her with us.”
The Maverick Speakers Series started in 2008 and aims to engage the community with the university, he said. It is a way to bring people to campus to express different viewpoints, start conversations within the community and hear different speakers.
They did as many as five speakers a year until the pandemic hit, forcing them to move the events virtually for two years. They returned in-person last year with the Carla Hall event in the fall and are looking to do more next year.
It is a great opportunity to hear people’s personal stories, their relationship with the country and each speaker brings something different to the table, LaVelle said.
“Every speaker I've gone to — and I've gone to most of them – they completely erased the preconceived notion that you have when they start telling their story,” he said.
