Dining service student employees recount financial struggles from pandemic layoffs

As the COVID-19 pandemic altered UTA’s operations in the spring, dining services employees faced financial hardships stemming from layoffs.
About 60 part-time students were laid off when the pandemic reached UTA during the spring semester, University Center director David Albart said in an email.
Maverick Dining ensured the laid off employees that their part-time positions would be offered to them at the start of the fall semester, Albart said. Of the 60 students let go, about 15 returned, primarily to Connection Café and Starbucks.
Students that did not return found other employment opportunities in the academic field such as research and graduate assistance, Albart said.
Many dining locations were forced to close or reduce service hours, said Meredith Rosenberg, Chartwells Higher Ed senior director of brand voice and digital strategy, in an email. As a result, many workers were furloughed and some had service hours cut short.
Chartwells operates dining services at 300 college campuses across the country, including UTA, according to its website.
“We understand the impact that this has had on our associates, especially our student workers,” Rosenberg said. “Maverick Dining is proud to provide working positions for students on campus, especially international students, giving them hands-on experience and the opportunity to earn wages.”
As classes resumed during the fall semester, many associates were brought back, including 75 student workers in total, Rosenberg said.
Graduate student Preetam Dadaram Auti said he and other international students were laid off from Connection Café during the second week of spring break, which was extended in response to COVID-19.
His former manager asked all employees for their email addresses, Dadaram Auti said. He thought employees would be provided with information regarding COVID-19, but everyone received a lay-off letter instead.
Chartwells sent emails to employees on March 17 regarding the layoffs.
Lawrence Hernandez, senior director of residential dining, said in the email that starting March 16, employees would be placed on a temporary layoff due to COVID-19 and dining units would close or operate on reduced hours.
Those affected by the layoffs would receive no pay but would still receive benefits such as group health insurance, 401(k) and the opportunity for unemployment compensation. Employees could use accrued sick and vacation time until Chartwells determined a return date, according to the email.
Attempts to contact Connection Café officials received no response, and then two weeks later Dadaram Auti said his managers were laid off as well. The campus was then shut down during the extended spring break.
“It was a really hard time for each and every student [on campus] to manage all the finances,” Dadaram Auti said.
While facing financial issues due to the pandemic, Dadaram Auti applied for and received assistance from the Emergency Assistance Fund, which helped with rent and other expenses.
Students facing temporary financial hardship due to a sudden emergency may apply for the fund, according to Student Affairs’ website. Applicants can use funds for expenses such as paying rent, utility bills and buying groceries.
Dadaram Auti began working at Connection Café again in August.
New managers were hired, he said, and at the beginning of the fall semester they reached out to students that were laid off previously. Only some were contacted if their information was still available.
Graduate student Tejashri Gharat said as the campus shut down, dining services laid off part-time students and kept a few permanent workers on staff.
As an international student, Gharat said she worked at Connection Café to pay for her living expenses on campus.
After the layoffs, she received money from her parents in India, which was expensive due to inflation differences, Gharat said.
“We were not given any prior warning. It was just like the spring break was over and we lost our job suddenly,” Gharat said.
University officials should better prepare students for situations like this as there were hardly any job openings, and international students are not permitted to work off campus, she said.
Gharat also received money from the Emergency Assistance Fund after the layoffs. During the fall semester, she began working for the Environmental Health and Safety department in October.
