Although COVID-19 has put a pause on on-campus instruction and activities, renovations and campus construction projects have continued.
Coming fall semester, UTA students, faculty and staff could return to campus and notice changes with various buildings.
Here are two campus construction projects that are nearing completion.
Trimble and Hammond halls student engagement space
Construction on the first floor breezeway between Trimble and Hammond halls for a student engagement space has been completed, said Institutional Construction director Troy Yoder.
We won't recognize it when we're finally back on campus! Check out the progress on the newly glassed in and carpeted first floor breezeway between Hammond and Trimble Hall! #PandemicPositivity @utalibarts pic.twitter.com/pLfA5s1tGH— Linguistics & TESOL (@Linguistics_UTA) March 29, 2020
The project, which cost about $550,000, began in December 2019, according to a document listing current projects at UTA.
The first floor is completely renovated, and contractors have enclosed the second and third floors. Renovations include flooring, lighting, mechanical upgrades, electrical upgrades and furniture, Yoder said.
The original cost of renovating all three floors exceeded the available funds, so the university decided to renovate the first floor for now and renovate the other two as funds become available, Yoder said.
University Center grand entrance
The about $9 million University Center project for a signature grand entrance has been delayed by 15 days because of the weather, Yoder said.
With the hope of making up for the delay, he said he anticipates having the project completed by early August. The official completion date is August 31.
“We’ll be able to reel that in,” Yoder said on finishing the project early.
The project includes interior renovations, reworking parking, a barrier wall and underground utility work. Designs for the current project started in 2018, with construction beginning in September 2019, Yoder said.
The interior renovations are basically complete, Yoder said. The heating, ventilation and air conditioning, fire sprinklers, fire alarms and electrical systems have been added, he said.
Earlier this month the crew brought in a crane to lift pieces of the air conditioning system, Yoder said. The system has been installed and is being tested.
The crew has erected steel structures for the extension portion of the renovations, and walls are going up, Yoder said. Electrical systems have not been added to the extension yet, he said.
Renovations in the Bluebonnet Ballroom are basically complete, Yoder said.
