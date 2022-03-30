Department of Music to host 48th annual UTA Jazz Festival

The Department of Music will host its 48th annual UTA Jazz Festival, a competition between high and middle school bands, in the Rosebud Theatre on April 1 and 2.
Tim Ishii, jazz studies area coordinator, music professor and saxophone instructor, said each school will perform in front of a panel of judges and receive a feedback session on their performance.
The event hosts bands all over Texas, including Temple, Anna and Arlington, he said.
An awards concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bluebonnet Ballroom, free to participants and $10 for adult friends and family or $7 for youth, students and seniors. Tickets will be available at the door.
A sweepstakes trophy will be presented to the best overall band in the festival with an invitation to play as an exhibition the following year, Ishii said.
Jazz pianist Peter Rioux will be a guest artist hosting clinics where students can learn about different jazz topics.
Contestants gain direct feedback from a variety of judges and expert comments for their performances.
The students can hear other bands performing, which is insightful because they get to compare themselves and admire the music, Ishii said.
As one of North Texas’ oldest running festivals, the event brings around 500 students to campus as a way to recruit and enhance the UTA jazz program’s image, he said.
UTA is one of the few Texas universities that offer jazz degrees, Ishii said, emphasizing the faculty’s quality and opportunities for students.
“[The festival is] keeping America's unique art form alive and vibrant and educating, you know, exposing young students to this music so that it'll sustain itself,” he said. “Jazz is uniquely American, and we need to always be vigilant about promoting it.”
