DALLAS — Protesters gathered at the Dallas Police Department headquarters on Friday to protest the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man and Houston native.
The highly publicized death happened Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the hands of Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer, who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he struggled to breathe. Chauvin, who is white, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Friday.
Throughout the week, protesters around the country rallied in solidarity with Floyd’s family and in protest against police brutality and racism. Hours after Chauvin’s arrest, protesters led by Minister Dominique Alexander, founder of local activist group Next Generation Action Network, gathered outside the Dallas Police Department.
The death happened over 900 miles away, but Dallas protesters said the incident hurt deeply.
Donnetria Reed, a 43-year-old black woman from Mesquite, attended the rally with her daughter and 10-year-old grandson, who she said needs to learn about the issues he’ll face as he grows up as a black male.
“It’s important for him because he’s gonna be a black man in America,” she said. “He’s a black boy right now, but it’s important for him to know what’s happened in the past, and the past is really important.”
Trying to explain racism and brutality to a child is hard, and attending a rally gives him a firsthand, eye-opening experience, Reed said. Her grandson will never forget this night.
Hundreds of protesters stood shoulder to shoulder in the evening heat, shouting the names of killed black men and women and holding signs that bore messages like “Racism is not in God’s will,” “Justice for George Floyd,” “White silence is violence” and “Unity is key.”
Andre Grey, a 30-year-old black man from Austin, said every time a black person is killed by a police officer, he feels their death personally.
“I’m a black man, so when I see the murder of George Floyd, when I watch him, I see myself in him,” he said. “That could have been me. That could have been one of my brothers. That could have been my father. So for me, it’s a lot deeper than just another person dying — I see it as though I could be dying.”
These murders happen across the entire country, Grey said, and so they affect everyone, regardless of color. No one deserves to die like Floyd did.
“That should move us for justice for another human being,” he said. “It goes beyond Minneapolis, that should not be the only community that cares about George’s death. All of us should care about it because he was a human, and he did not deserve to die that way.”
McKinney city councilman La’Shadion Shemwell said he initially didn’t think Dallas should even hold a protest unless residents were willing to reach the level of destruction like in Minneapolis, where rioters burned down the police station, looted stores and destroyed buildings. Marching isn’t enough.
Although the protest didn’t reach the level of chaos like in Minneapolis, Dallas Police did take physical action once protesters began getting violent.
In a statement before the protest, the department announced that they would “not interfere with a lawful and peaceful assembly of any individuals or groups expressing their First Amendment rights. The Dallas Police Department will take enforcement action if any type of criminal offense is committed against any person or property.”
The rally began in front of the police department at around 6:30 p.m., and protesters began marching around the city about two hours later after a series of motivational speeches. The march began with protesters chanting phrases like “Black Lives Matter,” “I can’t breathe” and “No justice, no peace.”
Eventually, civilians began throwing rocks, bricks and water bottles at police officers, broke a police car window with a skateboard and spray-painted other police cars. In response, police officers deployed tear gas and aerial flash-bangs.
As the night progressed, protesters were instructed to leave the site or face getting arrested. Later on, looters busted out the windows of a Neiman Marcus store.
Shemwell said these rallies and protests are only a starting point.
In order to create unity, more conversations between white people and people of color need to happen. People of color are already of one accord, he said, but white people need to protest this prominent issue in America.
Reed said the end to police brutality and racism will take a political overthrow and a change of power in both local and national government.
“If you’re racist, you shouldn’t have a seat in office,” Reed said. “You’re biased, and that’s not fair to everybody. We want equal people in office that are for everybody — everybody is held at the same standard.”
Until that happens, she said racism and brutality will continue to be perpetuated and remain at the forefront of the black community.
“It’s definitely a constant struggle,” Reed said. “[We] don’t know what to do. We’re told ‘Don’t fight back,’ but we do that, and we still get killed. We’re trying every avenue to see what it’s gonna take. We’ll do whatever it takes because we’re done with just sitting back and watching this happen. It’s unacceptable.”
Demonstrators kneel outside of the Dallas Police Association Office during a protest against police brutality May 29 in Dallas. The protesters marched from police headquarters to city hall in downtown.
Dallas resident Daniela Segovia holds a painting of George Floyd during a protest against police brutality May 29 in Dallas. Segovia said she is frustrated with recent events and tired of seeing everyone dying.
Demonstrators face off with police in the streets of downtown Dallas during a protest against police brutality May 29. Protesters began surrounding police cars as police officers stood by with riot shields.
A demonstrator stands in front of police during a protest against police brutality May 29 in Dallas. The protest began in front of police headquarters before moving to downtown where law enforcement began to disperse the crowd.
Dallas police officers with riot control gear stand during a protest against police brutality May 29 in Dallas. The Dallas Police Department stated earlier in the afternoon that they would not interfere with a lawful and peaceful assembly but would take enforcement action if any criminal offense is committed.
Demonstrators stand with signs outside of Dallas Police headquarters during a protest against police brutality May 29 in Dallas. The protest began with leaders speaking and advocating for their cause before marching through the city.
Dominique Alexander, president of Next Generation Action Network, speaks during a protest against police brutality May 29 in Dallas. Protesters called out police officers of color, urging them to do more to fight police brutality.
Demonstrators face off with a member of the Dallas County Sheriff's Department during a protest against police brutality May 29 in Dallas. Law enforcement blocked traffic to allow protesters to march in the streets to downtown.
Tear gas fills the streets of downtown during a protest against police brutality May 29 in Dallas. Police used tear gas to begin dispersing the crowd after they blocked several streets and intersections.
Hundreds of demonstrators rallied outside of police headquarters calling for justice May 29 in Dallas. People in attendance demanded change and justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protesters marched from police headquarters to downtown, where the crowd filled the streets and blocked traffic.
