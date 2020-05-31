DALLAS — A large crowd of demonstrators met outside Dallas City Hall Saturday afternoon for the march and justice caravan for George Floyd and Atatiana Jefferson.
This was the second day of demonstration following Friday’s protest against the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man from Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Floyd died at the hands of Derek Chauvin, a white man and former Minneapolis police officer, who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he struggled to breathe on Monday. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Friday.
Jefferson was shot and killed in her home on Oct. 12, 2019, by Aaron Dean, a white man and former Fort Worth police officer who was called in by a neighbor to perform an open-structure call.
When Davelle Heath, a 25-year-old black man from Irving, heard about Floyd’s death, he said he was angry.
“Mentally you’re angry, but physically you’re just numb because this happens all the time,” he said.
Heath said growing up his dad taught him how to interact with the police when stopped. When he was 12 years old, police cars rode up to him and his friends walking because someone had called and claimed they had guns.
“We’ve been taught to act a certain way,” Heath said. “And when we act that certain way, we still don’t get the outcome they tell us we should get.”
This was far from his first Black Lives Matter protest, having also attended demonstrations in Georgia and Kentucky.
He said he wasn’t surprised to see a large crowd show up to Saturday’s march. He said he feels like people of all colors and creeds are fed up.
Demonstrators met in front of Dallas City Hall, then took to the streets marching through downtown equipped with masks and cardboard signs. Chants of “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “Justice, now” rang loud against the city buildings.
The crowd chants and prepares for another march. pic.twitter.com/SKMoitxU9R— Megan Cardona (@megancardona_) May 30, 2020
Along the way cars honked in support, with drivers offering water to those marching and holding signs as well.
Some demonstrators brought gallons of milk with them.
Forney residents Caylin Gaines and Jocelyn Bell, who is half black, gave out water bottles and baking soda as tear gas relief.
“I feel like I can help people protect themselves if I provide these materials,” Gaines said.
Bell said the event should raise awareness for police brutality and people should consider donating to help out as well.
Lewisville resident Zekiah Strickland, a black woman, said when she heard of Floyd’s death, she wanted to be shocked but wasn’t.
Strickland said she constantly worries for the safety of her two older brothers, both of whom are in their 20s.
“I know that my brothers are innocent, and it’s just scary that they could be pulled over any time and get shot without warning, even if they didn’t do anything,” she said.
Although deaths like Floyd’s have happened for years, Strickland said she is relieved that people now have cameras and phones they can use for their defense.
After completing a second march back to Dallas City Hall, police presence began to grow. The crowd started to push back the police cars by walking in front of them.
As water bottles and other objects were thrown at the cars, police began to shoot at the nearby crowd with rubber bullets.
Armed with gas masks, shields and guns, the Dallas Police Department sprayed at the crowd and threw tear gas. Flash-bang grenades went off, momentarily startling parts of the crowd.
In response to the protests, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement informing Texans that more than 1,500 officers from the Department of Public Safety have been sent to assist local police departments of major cities, including Dallas.
Some businesses boarded up their storefront windows after shops in Deep Ellum were looted following Friday’s protest.
The protest began as a justice caravan remembering Jefferson, but the death of Floyd changed the protest’s focus, said Jennifer Miller, Arlington resident and co-chair of the organization Dallas Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression.
“There is no way that we can continue to just sit and take it,” Miller said.
Miller, a black woman, said she has previously protested the deaths of Dallas residents Jordan Edwards and Botham Jean.
She said the best way for people to be a true active ally is to call out others for their racist remarks whether it is family, friends or people on the internet.
“I should not immediately fear for my life because I see red and blue flashing lights in my rear view [mirror],” she said.
@megancardona_
@david_a23
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.