The potential to shift Texas blue will still be an unattainable goal for years to come, political science professor Thomas Marshall said.
On election night, President Donald Trump was projected to win Texas’ 38 electoral votes, Sen. John Cornyn won his fourth term as a Texas senator, and the Republican Party managed to retain all statewide office seats.
The last time Texas voted for a Democratic president was in 1976.
Marshall said the high voter turnout this year had many Democrats thinking they might win additional statewide offices and congressional seats, control the Texas House, the Senate race or the presidential race.
“But [they] basically walked away with nothing more than they ever walk[ed] away with,” Marshall said.
In a previous Shorthorn interview, Marshall said two things have happened over the years that contributed to the growth of blue voting: the demographic change in Texas, especially in urban areas, and redistricting.
But now, the GOP will study the 2020 census results carefully when they come out in December, he said. In 2021, Republicans will have the votes to change congressional and state legislative lines in their favor for the next 10 years.
“There’s really nothing to stop them from doing that,” he said.
He said this would lead Texas Democrats to struggle for the next four to six years.
Democrats do not have a viable, popular field of statewide candidates, and this election set them back a long time, he said.
“Frankly, outside the big cities, they don’t do very well,” he said. “They win in the big cities, and they lose big everywhere else.”
In 2016, Trump won by 57,529 votes in Tarrant County against Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, he won by 1,714 votes against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
With Cornyn winning against Democratic Senate candidate MJ Hegar, efforts toward expanding Medicaid under Biden, if elected, will be difficult, Marshall said. It would also be difficult for Biden to pass other major policies and the approval of presidential appointees.
While Sen. Ted Cruz is not an influential figure in Congress, Cornyn is, he said. Cornyn is the second most influential figure in the upper chamber, with Sen. Mitch McConnell being the most influential, serving as the Senate majority leader.
During Cornyn’s campaign stop in Fort Worth on Saturday, he said this election has been the most historic one he had been involved in, which included engaging voters virtually and maintaining social distancing.
After seeing Trump take Texas, Kevin Ceballos-Moreno, political science sophomore and UTA student ambassador for Battleground Texas, said the blue wave will probably take at least another four to eight years.
The silver lining for Ceballos-Moreno in this election was the high voting turnout rate.
“For better or worse, more people are participating in the election,” he said. “And that’s really one of the best things because if people vote, even if I don’t like the result, at least people voted and at least it’s a democracy.”
