Dean of the College of Education to leave UTA in March

The realization that she’s leaving UTA hasn’t quite hit Teresa Doughty yet.
She’s been too busy to think about it, juggling moving preparations and staff evaluations. But when her farewell reception takes place Wednesday, she expects to “ugly cry” because she said she’s loved her time at the university. If it weren’t for personal reasons, Doughty would’ve stayed at UTA forever, she said.
Doughty, dean of the College of Education, will spend her last day March 16 after six years with the university. She is moving to serve as dean for the School of Education at the University of Alabama at Birmingham starting April 3 to be closer to family, especially her 82-year-old dad.
Doughty began her career as a special education teacher, a job she said she would’ve been happy staying in for the rest of her life. Teaching children with Down syndrome was her dream. But after five years, she began a master’s program at Georgia State University, which led to her being asked to become a doctoral student.
“I never really saw myself other than as a teacher,” she said. “I still see myself as a teacher, and that will always be at my core.”
“But I also realize that at a university level, I have the opportunity to impact even more teachers and more children out in the schools.”
It was difficult for Doughty to leave the classroom, but she said knowing she can directly influence future teachers drives her.
Her family member with Down syndrome inspired her to become a teacher. In high school, she spent a day at his school, which was for students with disabilities, for a psychology project. Upon entering the classroom, it hit her.
“It was just immediately this attraction to these children and the work that the teachers were doing,” Doughty said. “I just knew in that moment that I needed to be in education.”
Her work at UTA has reflected her passion for special education, as she’s assisted the university’s progress into the field by helping create a program and by hiring the first faculty member in special education in 2017.
“Now we have a really strong undergraduate and master’s program in special education with three faculty members,” she said. “It’s a critical need area in Texas, and so I’m really pleased.”
When the pandemic began, Doughty said the College of Education’s faculty had a leg up because they were already skilled in teaching online. They’re teachers no matter if they’re in a classroom or on a computer, she said.
The college’s faculty served as a resource on campus, assisting people with the transition into virtual learning. This teaching method became so important that it’s now further emphasized in the curriculum.
When public schools moved online, state student teaching requirements still had to be met, so they learned how to teach virtually.
“We had many of them working with their school-based cooperating teachers,” Doughty said. “As they transitioned to online teaching, our students were right there with them working hand-in-hand.”
However, not everything went smoothly. COVID-19 hit the college’s enrollment hard, and as students returned back in person, teachers dealt with more mental health and behavioral issues, she said. Many teachers also retired at the time, causing a shortage.
“The support structure is not necessarily there,” Doughty said. “It’s made it a little tougher to recruit people to the field. But, you know, teaching is never going to go away. We’re always going to need teachers.”
The provost announced Casey Brown, College of Education associate dean for Academic Programs, as the interim dean Feb. 2. Her appointment will take effect March 17, and she will serve until a permanent dean is hired.
Brown has worked closely with Doughty for about six and a half years. When she found out Doughty was leaving, she said she felt sad but excited and supportive of her next endeavor.
Doughty supported college’s students’ needs and was committed to their growth, Brown said. “She has helped to foster a great environment. She has worked with our college to innovate, and she has provided strategic leadership.”
Doughty has demonstrated this commitment by helping build an infrastructure to support running online programs and by increasing the average of peer-reviewed publications per faculty member.
When she first arrived at UTA, she said faculty averaged less than one publication per year, but as of last year, the number is now more than four. Similarly, external funding for research rose from less than $1 million a year in 2016 to $10.4 million last year.
Beginning this summer, the College of Education’s online programs will run in-house without a vendor, meaning the college will manage it solely. The infrastructure built for this could eventually be used by the whole university, Doughty said.
“It just makes me really proud,” she said. “This is the work the faculty have done. They have been able to coalesce around important topics and are doing just really important research.”
Doughty hired Daniel Robinson, associate dean of research, in 2017. His first experience with her was when layoffs were happening to staff in his department. The responsibility would’ve fallen to him, but Doughty did it for him a week before he started.
“That just kind of sums her up,” Robinson said. “She’s not really afraid to roll up her sleeves and go in and do things. She doesn’t sit back and realize there’s going to be awkward, uncomfortable things to do and ask other people to do them. She jumps in and does it herself.”
Brown recalled a Thomas Edison quote Doughty had in her office above her monitor since she arrived at UTA. It sat in a small black and white frame with printed text: “Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.”
To Brown, this quote represents Doughty because she said she’s a leader willing to do the work she asks others to do.
To Doughty, this quote represents her because she said it encapsulates everything she believes: hard work even when its reward may not be apparent. And through hard work, doors open, positive outcomes occur, innovations emerge and new opportunities present themselves.
Now, the quote is in a box in her garage, waiting to travel to its next destination.
