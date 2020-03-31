Davis Hall closes under social distancing guidelines, provides services via dropbox, phone or online

With a stay-at-home order issued in the city of Arlington and social distancing guidelines in place, UTA offices in Davis Hall have now closed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

These offices include Admissions, Financial Aid and the Office of the Registrar.

UTA has provided a dropbox outside the Davis Hall basement entrance for any paperwork needed to be submitted to these offices, according to a Trailblazer email sent March 25. Anything turned in to the dropbox must be in sealed and clearly labeled envelopes.

In-person services for Admissions, Registrar, Student Accounts, Financial Aid and Scholarships are still available via call, email or chat.

