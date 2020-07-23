Dallas Police chief issues order limiting the use of less lethal weapons like tear gas, rubber bullets

Limitations were placed on the Dallas Police Department's use of less lethal weapons, which include tear gas and rubber bullets, in an updated general order Chief Reneé Hall issued on Wednesday.
The order prohibits the use of tear gas to deter or control movement of peaceful demonstrators, according to a Dallas Police Department press release. It also prohibits the deployment of pepper ball and foam kinetic impact projectiles, commonly known as rubber or plastic bullets, into crowds.
In the event of criminal acts such as burglary, vandalism or violence against people, property and police officers, Hall said tear gas may be available with the police chief or chief designee’s approval.
This update follows Dallas Police Department’s use of such weapons on protesters during organized gatherings between May 29 and June 1 demanding justice for lives lost at the hands of police officers.
On June 5, Dallas City Council held a special virtual meeting to discuss the department’s actions against protesters on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge on June 1, where police contained protesters, threw flash-bang grenades and smoke canisters, then conducted a mass arrest of 674 protesters.
In the department’s internal report concerning the first four days of protest, it was estimated that SWAT used 317 hand-deployed and 335 40 mm launcher-deployed items May 29 and 30.
Hand deployed items included 106 uses of CS riot smoke, 36 uses of tripler phaser canister gas and 36 uses of CS tear balls, according to the report. Launcher-deployed items included 84 uses of exact impact foam batons, 76 uses of extended range exact impact foam batons and 54 uses of multi three-foam batons.
@megancardona_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.