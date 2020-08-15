Dallas Police arrest suspect on murder, stalking charges in killing of UTA nursing student

Jack Evans Police Headquarters on July 22 in Dallas. Dallas Police made an arrest in the shooting death of nursing graduate student Ricardo Medina-Madriz.

 Elias Valverde II, The Shorthorn multimedia editor

Dallas Police arrested a 22-year-old male in connection with the killing of a UTA nursing student Saturday, according to a department news release.

Jorge Esparza admitted to a homicide detective that he shot and killed nursing graduate student Ricardo Medina-Madriz on Aug. 9. He is currently held at Lew Sterrett Jail and has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and stalking, a third-degree felony.

Medina-Madriz was a student in the Master of Science in Nursing program, according to a university spokesperson. He enrolled at UTA in spring 2019.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the 3400 block of Jeffries Street in Dallas on Aug. 9, according to the news release. Officers located Medina-Madriz, 27, with a gunshot wound.

The Dallas Fire-Rescue Department transported Medina-Madriz to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested Esparza on charges of stalking, but he was a person of interest in the investigation. Officers determined Medina-Madriz was on a date with an unnamed witness before he was shot. The witness later identified Esparza as her stalker, according to an affidavit.

Esparza’s bail is set at $450,000 on one charge of murder and one charge of stalking, according to Dallas County’s website.

@colby_farr

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments