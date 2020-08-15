Dallas Police arrest suspect on murder, stalking charges in killing of UTA nursing student

Dallas Police arrested a 22-year-old male in connection with the killing of a UTA nursing student Saturday, according to a department news release.
Jorge Esparza admitted to a homicide detective that he shot and killed nursing graduate student Ricardo Medina-Madriz on Aug. 9. He is currently held at Lew Sterrett Jail and has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and stalking, a third-degree felony.
Medina-Madriz was a student in the Master of Science in Nursing program, according to a university spokesperson. He enrolled at UTA in spring 2019.
Officers responded to a shooting call at the 3400 block of Jeffries Street in Dallas on Aug. 9, according to the news release. Officers located Medina-Madriz, 27, with a gunshot wound.
The Dallas Fire-Rescue Department transported Medina-Madriz to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police arrested Esparza on charges of stalking, but he was a person of interest in the investigation. Officers determined Medina-Madriz was on a date with an unnamed witness before he was shot. The witness later identified Esparza as her stalker, according to an affidavit.
Esparza’s bail is set at $450,000 on one charge of murder and one charge of stalking, according to Dallas County’s website.
