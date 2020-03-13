Dallas mayor declares local state of disaster after county reports 5 new coronavirus cases

After five more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the county, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson declared a local state of disaster for the city late Thursday.

Hours before, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins banned gatherings of 500 or more and announced a declaration of local disaster for public health emergency in Dallas County.

The five new cases bring the total number in Dallas County to at least eight after three were reported earlier this week. The test results are considered presumptive cases until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirm them.

The five new cases announced are a woman in her 70s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 60s, Jenkins said. Two of them are hospitalized, and three are self-isolating at home.

The decision comes after the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus outbreak, known as COVID-19, a pandemic Wednesday.

One of the new cases has no travel history, which indicates there is community spread, and that’s what led to the declaration, Jenkins said during a press conference.

“If that gets into our nursing homes, our senior citizen centers, and gets to our older-than-60 population — it will be deadly,” he said.

The declaration will ban private and public gatherings of over 500 people effective from 11 a.m Friday until 11 a.m. March 20, according to the order. The Office of the Dallas County Judge and the Dallas County Health and Human Services recommend to reschedule, not attend or cancel events with more than 250 people.

The order does not prohibit gatherings in movie theaters, schools or airports as long as 500 or more people are not present in the same place, at the same time, according to the order.

This also does not include schools, airports, grocery stores, office and retail spaces, residential buildings or hospitals and medical facilities as long as people are not within arm’s length of one another for an extended period of time.

Jenkins said they discourage group gatherings of 10 or more where the people are part of a high-risk group, which includes people older than 60 and those with underlying health conditions.

“It’s imperative that the public do their part in following this community gathering order,” Jenkins said.

Social distancing efforts were put in place to protect high-risk groups such as the older population, who from the age of 60 to 69 have about a 4% death rate, 70 to 79 have about an 8% death rate and those over 80 have about a 15% death rate, said Dr. Philip Huang, Dallas County Health and Human Services director.

Another reason the social distancing order was put into place is to protect the healthcare system and not overwhelm it, Huang said.

Jenkins said the county encourages personal hygiene practices such as washing hands, using hand sanitizers and tissues, and not touching your face.

“I don’t want people to panic, but I do want people to understand it’s a serious situation,” he said. “We need everyone to play an important role in keeping us all safe.”

UTA announced earlier on Thursday that it extended spring break by one week in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a previous Shorthorn article. During this time, faculty and staff will work on finalizing plans to transition classes online.

The university joins UT-San Antonio, UT-Austin and others to take the same action.

The Tarrant County Public Health Department reported its first presumptive COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s a Tarrant County resident who traveled to a conference in Kentucky in late February, according to a previous Shorthorn article. The department’s lab identified the case as part of its recently expanded testing.

