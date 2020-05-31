Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price declared a local state of emergency and instituted an 8 p.m. curfew for the city Monday, effective immediately, after riots and protests occurred over the weekend in response to the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 at the hands of Derek Chauvin, a white man and former Minneapolis police officer.
The curfew will be effective citywide and will continue for three days, Price announced during a press conference.
“It’s a difficult decision to make, as we just begun reopening business after the many restrictions from COVID, but we must prioritize the safety and the health of our community,” she said.
Ed Kraus, Fort Worth Police Chief, said the department made approximately 50 arrests of noncompliant individuals at Sunday’s protests.
The UTA Research Institute and UTA’s Fort Worth campus will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the curfew is lifted, according to a university email sent out Monday.
This news from Fort Worth comes after Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson declared a local state of disaster for the city of Dallas on Sunday.
The local state of disaster will not continue more than seven days unless the Dallas City Council revokes or renews it. The declaration activates appropriate recovery and rehabilitation aspects of the City of Dallas’ Emergency Management Plan, according to the Texas Capitol website.
I have issued a Proclamation Declaring a Local State of Disaster in Dallas to help the City address the criminal looting, vandalism, and violence we have seen in our Central Business District and the surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/5EhdNT5s2b— Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) May 31, 2020
Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall also instituted a curfew for the city Sunday, which will run from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for several days.
The curfew will be enforced in Deep Ellum, Farmers Market, The Cedars, downtown Central Business District, West End, Victory Park and Uptown.
Demonstrators met in front of Dallas City Hall Saturday afternoon before marching through downtown. Police presence increased and protesters turned to violence and destruction.
Later that night, Hall said the protesters split up into smaller groups and tried to access freeways, threw bricks and bottles at police officers and vehicles, looted businesses and destroyed property.
“These rioters, these looters, they have become extremely aggressive, and our enforcement efforts have escalated,” Hall said. “We will not tolerate any more damage to our city.”
