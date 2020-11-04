Dallas activist groups hold rally, vigil at Dallas City Hall to spread awareness for voter suppression

DALLAS — The Dallas Alliance Against Racism & Political Repression held a rally and vigil at Dallas City Hall to raise awareness for voter suppression Wednesday.
The vigil was held the same day President Donald Trump called to stop counting votes in states such as Michigan, Illinois and Pennsylvania as preliminary Election Day results were still being counted.
At the time of publication, Trump was projected to win 214 electoral votes, with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden projected to win 264 electoral votes, six votes away from the 270 needed to declare victory, according to the Associated Press.
The Dallas Alliance Against Racism & Political Repression teamed up with three other local social justice organizations to plan the vigil two weeks ago.
Arlington resident Jennifer Miller, co-chair for the Dallas Alliance group, said for people to cast doubts on the election process is exceptionally dangerous.
While there are critiques that should be made of the current institutions, she said the recent criticisms were one-sided.
“To only be making these critiques because your candidate is losing, it means that you don’t actually care about any of this stuff,” she said.
Southlake resident Elisa O’Callaghan came out in support of the vigil. She is a member of the Indivisible Texas 24 action group.
Because the groups are involved with each other’s events, her group came out to join the vigil.
Free premade and DIY signs, pins, shirts and books were provided for attendees at her table.
Dallas resident Benny De La Vega, who is also involved with Indivisible TX-24, said they’ve been fighting hard to make sure each election matters. Part of their work includes registering people to vote and making sure everyone’s vote is counted.
Indivisible TX-24 represents everyone and advocates for democratic values in the North Dallas area, he said.
“The only people who can say that they choose who wins the election is us, the people,” De La Vega said.
Tarrant County had to hire more workers to count thousands of faulty, unreadable mail-in ballots Monday. The setback made it unlikely that results would be finalized Tuesday night.
An updated set of results was posted to the county’s elections website Wednesday evening. This number included 6,633 remade ballots verified by members of the Ballot Board from different parties, according to the county’s elections Twitter account.
Supporters in front of Dallas City Hall held signs advocating against voter suppression and American and pride flags as speakers took the stage with a Spanish translator nearby.
After a series of speeches, the group held plastic tea candles as they stood in a circle around the stenciled words “Count Every Vote” on the ground. The words were then outlined with the lit candles, and the group clapped and sang in the circle.
Even if Biden is elected president, there is still much work that needs to be done, Miller said. Organizations like the Dallas Alliance aim to put Democrats’ foot to the fire on important issues.
The group’s goals look the same, she said. They will still call for protests and legislative changes, such as community review boards for police departments.
“We need to make sure that we are able to continue to use the momentum that we’ve had and that we’ve seen during the summer, during the uprisings, to continue to push for progressive policies and goals that we have,” she said.
Biased AF: “same day President Donald Trump called to stop counting votes.”
That’s not what Trump is arguing. POTUS is arguing against counting ballots that come in weeks after election day. Mysterious boxes full of 1000+ ballots have appeared after Election Day in battle ground states that 100% voted for Biden, and without signatures.
You keep making Republicans sound evil. Get your head out of your ass and do real journalism. People are doing their own research into your outlandish claims and can see through your distorted writing. The pollsters and the media have lied to Americans for the last 4 years. The Election Day results made it very clear that Americans are tired of the fake journalism. Shorthorn staff: you have no future—modern journalism is dead.
It's not biased to say that someone said something, man, that's not how bias works. The thing is Trump DOES want ballots to stop being counted, and not just weeks after election day but days after. He literally said that votes shouldn't be counted after election day. He doesn't want mail-in ballots to be counted after election day because he insists that they're fraudulent (with absolutely zero reasoning that makes any sense). He's been insisting everything is fraudulent for no reason. I don't understand how you've convinced yourself that he's right for this? He's trying to sue states to stop counting votes because he's scared of losing. There's no fraud, dude. Get your head out of your ass. Ballots are being counted how they always are. The whole country isn't out to get y'all like you seem to think. Everybody wants this to be fair, and it is ☺ Stop acting like democrats are trying to steal the election. It's just how the people voted. Don't know how you can be surprised that people voted for the other candidate. Maybe think before you develop opinions next time instead of just listening to Trump and Breitbart or whatever sources you use. 🤠
