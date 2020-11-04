Dallas activist groups hold rally, vigil at Dallas City Hall to spread awareness for voter suppression

DALLAS — The Dallas Alliance Against Racism & Political Repression held a rally and vigil at Dallas City Hall to raise awareness for voter suppression Wednesday.

The vigil was held the same day President Donald Trump called to stop counting votes in states such as Michigan, Illinois and Pennsylvania as preliminary Election Day results were still being counted.

At the time of publication, Trump was projected to win 214 electoral votes, with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden projected to win 264 electoral votes, six votes away from the 270 needed to declare victory, according to the Associated Press.

A member of the Sunrise Movement group finishes painting a banner outside Dallas City Hall on Nov. 4.

The Dallas Alliance Against Racism & Political Repression teamed up with three other local social justice organizations to plan the vigil two weeks ago.

Arlington resident Jennifer Miller, co-chair for the Dallas Alliance group, said for people to cast doubts on the election process is exceptionally dangerous.

While there are critiques that should be made of the current institutions, she said the recent criticisms were one-sided.

“To only be making these critiques because your candidate is losing, it means that you don’t actually care about any of this stuff,” she said.

Southlake resident Elisa O’Callaghan came out in support of the vigil. She is a member of the Indivisible Texas 24 action group.

Because the groups are involved with each other’s events, her group came out to join the vigil.

Free premade and DIY signs, pins, shirts and books were provided for attendees at her table.

Protesters hold signs outside Dallas City Hall on Nov. 4.

Protesters hold signs outside Dallas City Hall on Nov. 4. Volunteers from the Sunrise Movement handed out American flags and signs saying "count every vote."

Dallas resident Benny De La Vega, who is also involved with Indivisible TX-24, said they’ve been fighting hard to make sure each election matters. Part of their work includes registering people to vote and making sure everyone’s vote is counted.

Indivisible TX-24 represents everyone and advocates for democratic values in the North Dallas area, he said.

“The only people who can say that they choose who wins the election is us, the people,” De La Vega said.

Tarrant County had to hire more workers to count thousands of faulty, unreadable mail-in ballots Monday. The setback made it unlikely that results would be finalized Tuesday night.

An updated set of results was posted to the county’s elections website Wednesday evening. This number included 6,633 remade ballots verified by members of the Ballot Board from different parties, according to the county’s elections Twitter account.

Supporters in front of Dallas City Hall held signs advocating against voter suppression and American and pride flags as speakers took the stage with a Spanish translator nearby.

Protesters listen to a speaker outside Dallas City Hall on Nov. 4.

Protesters listen to a speaker outside Dallas City Hall on Nov. 4. Protests all over the country have occurred calling for every vote to be counted.

After a series of speeches, the group held plastic tea candles as they stood in a circle around the stenciled words “Count Every Vote” on the ground. The words were then outlined with the lit candles, and the group clapped and sang in the circle.

Even if Biden is elected president, there is still much work that needs to be done, Miller said. Organizations like the Dallas Alliance aim to put Democrats’ foot to the fire on important issues.

The group’s goals look the same, she said. They will still call for protests and legislative changes, such as community review boards for police departments.

“We need to make sure that we are able to continue to use the momentum that we’ve had and that we’ve seen during the summer, during the uprisings, to continue to push for progressive policies and goals that we have,” she said.

