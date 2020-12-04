An overview of President Trump’s immigration policies and what voters hope for in the future

Oscar Galindo, Denton resident and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient, holds up a sign that reads “Clean DREAM Act now” Jan. 20 at the Dallas Women’s March in front of Pike Park. “I feel like I need to be out here fighting and saying what I feel because it’s important that all DREAMERS are kept here in America, because, I mean, this is our home we know,” Galindo said.

 The Shorthorn: File photo

A federal judge in New York ordered the Trump administration to completely restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation. 

This will be the first time the program is open to new applicants since 2017.

According to a court order document issued Friday, U.S. district judge Nicholas Garaufis instructed the Department of Homeland Security to begin accepting new DACA applicants within three days of the order. Garaufis also specified deferred action and employment authorization documents must be granted for two years instead of one.

In 2017, President Donald Trump attempted to rescind the Obama-era program, but the Supreme Court deemed the action unconstitutional in June 2020. However, the program was not fully reinstated as new applicants were not being processed by the Department of Homeland Security after the order and renewal permits were only eligible for one year instead of two.

@SpencerBrewer10

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments