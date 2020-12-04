A federal judge in New York ordered the Trump administration to completely restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation.
This will be the first time the program is open to new applicants since 2017.
According to a court order document issued Friday, U.S. district judge Nicholas Garaufis instructed the Department of Homeland Security to begin accepting new DACA applicants within three days of the order. Garaufis also specified deferred action and employment authorization documents must be granted for two years instead of one.
In 2017, President Donald Trump attempted to rescind the Obama-era program, but the Supreme Court deemed the action unconstitutional in June 2020. However, the program was not fully reinstated as new applicants were not being processed by the Department of Homeland Security after the order and renewal permits were only eligible for one year instead of two.
@SpencerBrewer10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.