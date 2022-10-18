Curious creatures: UTA's Herpetology Club

Since its inception at the tail end of pandemic restrictions as a small niche in the university, the Herpetology Club has exponentially grown and connected students over their love for amphibians and reptiles.
Dalton Lawing, biology senior and the club’s president, said he was inspired to start the group after volunteering at UTA’s Amphibian and Reptile Diversity Research Center as a sophomore. After hosting a successful biodiversity night of discussion about amphibians and reptiles, he said he decided to start a club about herpetology.
The club started small in spring 2021 and began growing as the university eased restrictions from the pandemic, said Gregory Pandelis, club’s co-founder and staff faculty advisor.
This semester, the club’s group chat has over 100 members, Lawing said.
“We started this club that's since grown to, from starting out with just three [or] four members, basically us, is now 170 members,” Pandelis said.
“[We] went from like, five or six of us, now there's tons of people in our group chat,” Lawing said. “It's never the same people coming to events, but we do get a lot of consistent people.”
Pandelis said there are three types of people interested in the Herpetology Club: people who want to keep herps, a term referring to reptiles and amphibians, as pets, people who are interested in seeing herps in their natural environments and people interested in the science of herpetology.
“Our goal is to just bring together everyone with that same love for reptiles and amphibians and also educate people,” Pandelis said.
Arisahi Rosas Robles, biomedical engineering senior and club treasurer, said she’s made a lot of friends through the club.
UTA’s Amphibian and Reptile Diversity Research Center, which resides on the west side of campus next to the Maverick Stadium, is the largest herpetology collection in Texas, according to the center’s website. ,
Lawing said the center is a “hidden gem” and one of the largest herpetological collections in the United States.
“Some of the biggest names in herpetology either got their degrees at UTA or were researchers here at one point or another,” Lawing said. “There's actually quite a few that are still on campus teaching or actively doing research.”
Though some people think reptiles and amphibians are gross, they’re actually a crucial part of the ecosystem, Pandelis said. They’re important to have around to help control rodent and insect populations.
Lawing said the center functions like a library for living things collected from all over the world. Researchers can request specimens to study, similar to how students request books from the library.
“We're just kind of providing something that just wasn't there before,” Pandelis said. “The interest is there and we're just filling a niche that always existed, but that there was no one there to fill.”
@andrea_cgr03
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.