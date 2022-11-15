Curative COVID-19 testing site on campus closing Friday

The Curative COVID-19 Testing Center on Spaniolo Drive will close Friday after over a year of service.
The closing follows Curative ending their contract with UTA after seeing a drop in utilization of the testing site over the past few months, said Heather Snow, associate vice president of Student Affairs and Dean of Students. Some days, the site tested no people and some weeks have tested less than 10.
The Curative location in College Park Center launched in March 2021 and provided free COVID-19 testing to the UTA community, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Since opening, it has administered 28,518 tests, Snow said.
UTA also hosted mandatory testing clinics in the Bluebonnet Ballroom and Carlisle Hall last year. The three Curative locations in total have conducted 106,707 tests, she said.
The decline in use of the center stems from the prevalence of vaccinations and boosters that the campus provides and the availability of at-home tests, Snow said. In addition, students have been opting to use UTA Health Services, which offers COVID-19 tests combined with strep throat and flu testing.
Students can still schedule tests by appointment through UTA Health Services. Additionally, the university continues to offer sporadic COVID-19 vaccination clinics to the community, hosting one on Wednesday.
On Nov. 15, Tarrant County reported a total of 106,682 cases of COVID-19 and 1,174 deaths, according to the city of Arlington’s website.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the gradual decline of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. has slowed in recent weeks. The uptick in cases comes as Tarrant County health officials eye a potential winter surge, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Snow said the university had a great relationship with Curative and could foresee contacting them in the future for testing options if another virus arises.
“But for now, we are the last of their college-based clinics that are open,” she said. “So they're just closing up shops across [the] state.”
