Criminal trespass, scams and credit card abuse in this week’s crime log

This is a wrap-up of crimes reported from March 29 to April 4.
Theft
On April 4, officers made contact with a male who was suspected of stealing a bike, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
The male was arrested for the theft and multiple warrants and was transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Theft of property valued at less than $2,500 while holding two or more previous convictions for any grade of theft is a state jail felony. The crime is punished by confinement in a state jail for no more than two years and no less than 180 days and a possible fine not exceeding $10,000.
On March 29, a female reported the theft of her car’s catalytic converter, McCord said.
Theft of property valued at $2,500 and up to $30,000 is a state jail felony.
Criminal trespass
On April 3, officers encountered a male who was in the Engineering Research Building after hours, McCord said.
The male was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
On April 1, officers made contact with a male and female in a secure area of a building without authorization, McCord said.
They were arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Criminal trespass is a class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
Possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon
On April 2, officers made contact with an unconscious male in his vehicle that was stationary in the middle of the road, McCord said. He was found in possession of marijuana and a firearm.
The male required medical attention and was transported to the hospital.
Possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon is a third-degree felony, punishable by imprisonment for no more than 10 and no less than two years. Violators may also face a fine of up to $10,000.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
On April 1, a student reported being a victim of a job scam. He did not send any money but did provide personal identifying information, McCord said.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information is a state jail felony if the items obtained were less than five.
Driving while intoxicated
On April 1, officers made contact with an unconscious male who was stopped in a roadway. The male was determined to be intoxicated and arrested, McCord said.
He was transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Driving while intoxicated is a class B misdemeanor with a minimum of 72 hours in confinement if the driver is found without an open alcohol container in their immediate possession and with an alcohol concentration level less than 0.15.
Threatening to publish intimate visual material
On March 31 and April 1, two students reported scam attempts to release compromising videos and pictures unless payments were made, McCord said.
The students did not make the payments, and the content was not released.
Threatening to publish intimate visual material is a state jail felony, punishable by confinement in a state jail for no more than two years and no less than 180 days and a possible fine not exceeding $10,000.
Disrupting meeting or procession
On March 31, an individual reported unknown people entering a classroom and disrupting the class to make a video in the Science Hall building, McCord said.
Disrupting a meeting or procession is a class B misdemeanor.
Driving with an invalid license with previous conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia
On March 31, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and had multiple warrants for his arrest, McCord said.
The male was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Driving with an invalid license while holding a previous conviction for the offense is a class B misdemeanor.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a class C misdemeanor, punishable with a fine not exceeding $500.
Credit card abuse
On March 29, a staff member reported multiple fraudulent charges to her university procurement card, totaling approximately $330, McCord said.
Credit card abuse is a state jail felony.
