Criminal trespass, graffiti and harassment in this week’s crime log

This is a crime wrap up from Feb 1. To Feb. 7

Possession of marijuana

On Feb. 7, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance and made contact with the only occupant of the apartment, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.  They found the unaffiliated male possessing marijuana and arrested and transported him to Arlington Police Department jail.

The offender was in possession of less than two ounces, according to the UTA Police crime log.

If the offender possessed two ounces or less, possession of marijuana is a class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail, or both. 

Graffiti

On Feb. 6, a male staff member reported finding graffiti on a wall, McCord said.

The pecuniary loss was less than $100, according to the crime log.

If the amount of pecuniary loss is less than $100, graffiti is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by by a fine of up to $500

The case is still active. 

Criminal trespass

On Feb. 3, officers investigated an unaffiliated male who violated an active criminal trespass warning, McCord said. The unaffiliated male left the area prior to officers arriving.

If the offender has not been previously convicted of trespassing higher education property, the offense is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.

If the offender has been previously convicted, the offense is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine up to $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.

The case is still active.

Theft

On Feb. 5, a male student reported the theft of his electric scooter, McCord said. In a separate case on Feb. 1, an unaffiliated male reported the theft of his bicycle.

Theft of property worth $100 to $750 is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail, or both.

Both cases are still active.

Harassment

On Feb. 5,  a male student reported receiving harassing text messages, McCord said.

Harassment is a class B misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.

If the offender has previously been convicted or commits the crime with intent to harm a minor, it is considered a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.

