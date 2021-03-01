Criminal trespass, credit card abuse reported and arrest made for assault

This is a crime wrapup for Feb. 11 to Feb. 26.
Assault - Family Violence
An unaffiliated male was arrested for assaulting an unaffiliated female by striking her in the face Feb. 11 on the 600 block of South Center Street.
The male was transported to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
Assault is a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Class A misdemeanors may be punishable by jail time no less than 90 days but no more than one year, a fine upwards of $4,000 or both.
Criminal trespass
An unaffiliated male reported that a known individual entered his apartment without permission Feb. 16 on the 800 block of West Bering Drive.
The reporting party declined to assist in prosecution, McCord said.
Criminal trespass is a class B misdemeanor. Violators may be punished by a fine not to exceed $2,000 and confinement in jail for a term not to exceed 180 days.
Credit card abuse
A female staff member reported four fraudulent charges that were attempted on her university procurement card on Feb. 18 at the 500 block of West Third Street.
There was no monetary loss to the university, McCord said.
The case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Credit card abuse is a state jail felony and punishable by confinement in a state jail a term up to two years but no less than 18 days and a possible fine up to $10,000.
Attempted theft
An unaffiliated male reported the attempted theft of the catalytic converter from his vehicle Feb. 21 on the 800 block of West Bering Drive.
The case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft of more than $100 but less than $750 is a class B misdemeanor. Violators may be punished by a fine not to exceed $2,000 and confinement in jail for a term not to exceed 180 days.
Theft
A male staff member reported the theft of a gas blower, hedge trimmer and two gas vacuums on Feb. 22 on the 1400 block of Allan Saxe Parkway.
Estimated value of the items was $1,150, McCord said.
The case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft wherein the amount stolen is more than $750 but less than $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine not to exceed $4,000 and confinement in jail for a term not exceeding one year or both.
Theft
UTA police officers made contact with an unaffiliated male that had stolen a bicycle Feb. 22 on the 1200 block of South West Street.
The male was arrested and transported to Arlington PD jail without incident, McCord said.
Theft of more than $100 but less than $750 is a class B misdemeanor. Violators may be punished by a fine not to exceed $2,000 and confinement in jail for a term not to exceed 180 days but no less than 30 days.
