Criminal mischief, threats to publish intimate material reported in last week’s crime log

This is a crime wrapup from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19.
Publish/threaten to publish intimate visual material
On Oct. 18, a male student reported being scammed by someone online who threatened to release compromising pictures of him if he didn’t pay money to the scammer, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
The day after, another male student reported a similar incident.
Threatening to publish intimate visual material of another person is a state jail felony, punishable by a jail term of no less than 180 days and no more than two years. In addition to jail time, violators may face a fine of up to $10,000.
Thefts
A staff member reported the theft of his bike Oct. 17 from the Centennial Court apartments, McCord said.
Theft of property valued between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence less than 180 days or both.
A day later, a staff member reported the theft of an electronic card reader from Arlington Hall, McCord said.
On Oct. 16, a student reported the theft of the catalytic converter from her car.
Theft of property between $750 and $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor, and violators may face a fine of up to $4,000, up to a year of jail time or both.
Criminal mischief
A student reported someone had tampered with her shampoo Oct. 16, McCord said.
Criminal mischief that causes a financial loss of less than $100 is a class C misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code, and is punished by a fine of up to $500.
On Oct. 19, a student reported damage to one of the tires on his vehicle while it was parked.
Criminal mischief that causes a financial loss of between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence less than 180 days or both.
Possession of marijuana
On Oct. 16, an officer made contact with a male suspect at the UTA Bookstore and found him to be in possession of marijuana, McCord said. The suspect was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Possession of less than two ounces of marijuana is a class B misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence less than 180 days or both.
Burglary of habitation
On Oct. 15, a student reported the theft of $250 in cash from his apartment, McCord said.
Burglary of a habitation is considered a first-degree felony. Violators face imprisonment for a life sentence or a term of no less than five years and no more than 99 years. In addition to imprisonment, they may also face a fine of up to $10,000.
