Criminal mischief, theft of property, and credit card abuse in this week’s crime log

This is a crime wrap-up from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle
On Sept. 1, a male student reported damage to his parked vehicle, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
If the damage to all vehicles is less than $200, the offense is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $500.
If the damage exceeds $200, the offense is a class B misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
The case is still active.
Criminal mischief
On Sept. 4, a male student reported an unauthorized banner, McCord said.
Criminal mischief with $100 to $750 in pecuniary loss is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.
The case is still active.
Theft of property
On Sept. 5, a male and female student reported the theft of their bicycles, McCord said.
Theft of property worth $100 to $750 is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
The case is still active.
Credit card abuse
On Sept. 5, a female faculty member reported unauthorized charges to her university procurement card, McCord said.
Credit card abuse is a state jail felony and punishable by imprisonment of 180 days to two years, a fine not exceeding $10,000 or both.
The case is still active.
Harassment
On Sept. 6, a female student reported harassing contact from an unidentified male, McCord said.
Harassment is a class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
The case is still active.
