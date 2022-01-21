Criminal mischief, indecent assault and marijuana possession in this week’s crime log

This is a crime wrapup from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14.
Criminal mischief
On Jan. 8, a faculty member reported damage to workout equipment at 801 Greek Row Drive, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
This case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Criminal mischief that causes a financial loss between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days of jail time or both.
Possession of marijuana
On Jan. 8, officers made contact with a student driving a vehicle in a parking lot on West Mitchell Street. The officers found the student in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The student was arrested and taken to Arlington Police Department jail, McCord said.
Possession of marijuana weighing less than two ounces is a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Credit card abuse
On Jan. 10, a staff member reported an unauthorized charge on her university procurement card, McCord said.
This case has been suspended, according to the UTA crime log.
Credit card abuse is a state jail felony, punished by jail time of no more than two years and no less than 180 days. Violators may also face a fine of up to $10,000.
Criminal mischief
On Jan. 13, a student reported her car had been keyed at 1301 West Mitchell Street, McCord said.
The damages totaled less than $100, and the case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Criminal mischief is a class C misdemeanor if the financial loss is less than $100 and is punished by a fine up to $500.
Indecent assault/assault causing bodily injury
On Jan. 13, a student reported sexual assault by a person unaffiliated with the university on Spaniolo Drive, McCord said.
This case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Indecent assault is a class A misdemeanor and punished by a fine of up to $4,000, up to a year of jail time or both, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Evading arrest/detention, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful carrying of a weapon
In two separately reported incidents on the night of Jan. 13 and the early morning of Jan. 14, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the 400 block of Summit Avenue, McCord said. The occupants left the vehicle and fled. Cocaine and prescription drugs were found in the vehicle.
These cases are currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Evading arrest using a vehicle is a state jail felony, punished by jail time of no more than two years and no less than 180 days. Violators may also face a fine of up to $10,000.
The crime log indicates possession of the controlled substance as being under penalty group 1 or 1-B of the Texas Health and Safety Code. The lowest classification of the crime is state jail felony.
Possession of marijuana in an amount more than four ounces but less than five pounds is also a state jail felony.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a class C misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators face a fine not to exceed $500. Unlawful carrying of a weapon is a class A misdemeanor, punished by a fine up to $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
@Wolfisaly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.