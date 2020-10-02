This is a crime wrapup for Sept. 23 to Oct. 1
Theft
A male staff member reported the theft of his vehicle’s catalytic converter Sept. 23 while parked in lot F12. The estimated value is $600, said UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord in an email.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft of items valued between $100 and $750 is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Theft
A male student reported the theft of his vehicle’s catalytic converter Sept. 23 while parked in lot 49. The estimated value is $300, McCord said.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft of items valued between $100 and $750 is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Theft
A female student reported the theft of her vehicle’s catalytic converter Sept. 23 while parked in lot 49. The estimated value is $125, McCord said.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
According to the Texas Penal Code, theft of items valued between $100 and $750 is considered a class B misdemeanor. Violators can face a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Theft
A male student reported the theft of his vehicle’s catalytic converter Sept. 25 while parked in the West Hall parking lot, McCord said.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
According to the Texas Penal Code, theft of items valued between $100 and $750 is considered a class B misdemeanor. Violators can face a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Criminal Mischief
A UTA public safety officer found graffiti on three walls at the CAPPA building Saturday, McCord said.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
Criminal mischief that causes damage valued between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Evading arrest and theft
A female student reported someone attempting to steal her vehicle’s catalytic converter Saturday near the 800 block at UTA Boulevard. The suspect fled as officers attempted to make contact, McCord said.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
Evading arrest is considered a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $4,000, a jail sentence not exceeding one year or both.
Theft of items valued between $100 and $750 is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Invasive visual recording
A male student reported Tuesday that an identified female threatened to send a compromising video of him to his friends unless he provided a payment, McCord said.
The male recently was approached by the female on social media and declined to provide payment and blocked her account, he said.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
According to the Texas Penal Code, an invasive visual recording is a state jail felony. A state jail felony is punishable by a maximum fine of $10,000, a jail term between 180 days and two years, or both.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and consumption of alcohol by a minor
UTA police officers made contact with two male students in possession of drug paraphernalia Tuesday after a UTA public safety officer reported the smell of marijuana in a room near Vandergriff Hall, McCord said.
The males were also minors found to have consumed alcohol, and both were issued citations and released, he said.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is considered a class C misdemeanor according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $500.
Consumption of alcohol by a minor is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
Theft
A female student reported the theft of her vehicle’s catalytic converter Wednesday while parked in the Timber Brook parking lot. The estimated value is $125, McCord said.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft of items valued between $100 and $750 is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
@david___a23
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.