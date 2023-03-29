 Skip to main content
Criminal Justice Career and Internship Fair to return Thursday

The Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice office sits March 29 at the University Hall. The department prepares students for management positions with municipal, state and federal agencies.

UTA will host the first Criminal Justice Career and Internship Fair since 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday on the sixth floor of the UTA Library.

The event will allow attendees to connect with criminal justice employers, including law enforcement, community corrections, juvenile justice and victim advocates, among others, according to the event’s flier. Several police departments from across the Metroplex will attend, said Jaya Davis, professor and interim chair of the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Hosted by Alpha Phi Sigma and the Society of Criminal Justice students, the event is returning for the first time since the pandemic. They tried to bring it back several semesters ago, but this year, things worked out, said Zerita Hall, criminology and criminal justice senior lecturer.

Davis said it’s the “perfect time” to bring the event back, as several organizations have reached out to the department, interested in recruiting students for employment.

“It’s exciting to be back,” she said. “It’s exciting to have such an interest from the community to want to be at UTA, be with our students, talk about the exciting opportunities that they can have working with their agencies.”

The title gleams in the hallway at the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice on March 29 in University Hall. The department has a tradition of producing graduates that are prepared for leadership roles in the criminal justice system at the private, state and federal levels.

The career fair is more than just finding a job, Davis said. It can help students network with agencies to find out what’s available, learn of groups they didn’t know before and educate themselves on what they can do with their careers.

“It’s really a win-win for both students early in their careers, later in their student careers, but also our community partners that really serve Arlington and DFW,” she said.

Groups will hold breakout sessions during the event, where representatives can answer questions about their personal journeys and what their organization or agency has to offer, Hall said.

It’s never too early to start networking with agencies or potential employers, Davis said.

“Show up, bring someone with you. You’re going to come away with something that you didn’t know before you walked in that door, so I hope to see everyone there on Thursday,” Davis said.

