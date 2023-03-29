Criminal Justice Career and Internship Fair to return Thursday

UTA will host the first Criminal Justice Career and Internship Fair since 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday on the sixth floor of the UTA Library.
The event will allow attendees to connect with criminal justice employers, including law enforcement, community corrections, juvenile justice and victim advocates, among others, according to the event’s flier. Several police departments from across the Metroplex will attend, said Jaya Davis, professor and interim chair of the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Hosted by Alpha Phi Sigma and the Society of Criminal Justice students, the event is returning for the first time since the pandemic. They tried to bring it back several semesters ago, but this year, things worked out, said Zerita Hall, criminology and criminal justice senior lecturer.
Davis said it’s the “perfect time” to bring the event back, as several organizations have reached out to the department, interested in recruiting students for employment.
“It’s exciting to be back,” she said. “It’s exciting to have such an interest from the community to want to be at UTA, be with our students, talk about the exciting opportunities that they can have working with their agencies.”
The career fair is more than just finding a job, Davis said. It can help students network with agencies to find out what’s available, learn of groups they didn’t know before and educate themselves on what they can do with their careers.
“It’s really a win-win for both students early in their careers, later in their student careers, but also our community partners that really serve Arlington and DFW,” she said.
Groups will hold breakout sessions during the event, where representatives can answer questions about their personal journeys and what their organization or agency has to offer, Hall said.
It’s never too early to start networking with agencies or potential employers, Davis said.
“Show up, bring someone with you. You’re going to come away with something that you didn’t know before you walked in that door, so I hope to see everyone there on Thursday,” Davis said.
@salabit_sam
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.