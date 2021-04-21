Crime Victims' Rights Week raises awareness for resources, rights of crime victims

The UTA Police Department’s Crime Victim Services unit is bringing awareness to Crime Victims’ Rights Week through events and engagement April 18 to 24.
The main purpose of the events is to raise awareness for the rights crime victims have and the services available to them, said Jennifer Sterling, Crime Victims Service coordinator.
The Crime Victim Services unit at UTA provides the community with crisis counseling, court accompaniment, referral to local social service providers, assistance applying for Crime Victims’ Compensation and coordination with on-campus services like Title IX, the Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention office, and Counseling and Psychological Services.
Last year, all Crime Victims’ Rights Week events were held online. This year’s events are being conducted through a combination of social media and on-campus tabling events.
On Wednesday, Sterling joined a community engagement officer for Coffee with a Cop at the University Center Starbucks and had a tabling event with Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention in the UC mall. Virtual events are scheduled for various residence halls and classes throughout the week. On Friday, Sterling will have another tabling event at the UC mall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sterling encourages everyone, even those not experiencing a criminal offense, to explore the services provided by the Crime Victim Services unit at UTA.
Because of its unique setup, the unit is able to serve students, staff and faculty whether an incident occurred on campus or off, and a police report isn’t necessary to receive help, she said.
Sterling is not a police officer, but a licensed social worker.
“It’s really about a victims-centered approach, which is something I hold as very important at the forefront of our program,” Sterling said. “Making sure that we are providing appropriate support and services in accordance with what is going to be best for the victim.”
Sterling has been running the program since it began in March 2018.
To date, the unit has served over 400 people and was awarded the Leadership in Victim Services Award by the International Association of Chiefs of Police in October.
UTA community members can find the unit in the Center for Innovation Building or can call 817-272-9254.
The UTA Police Department website has more information on the unit, as well as information on the rights of crime victims, crime victims' compensation, protective orders and other resources.
Sterling said she wants people to know the Crime Victim Services unit is here to help them.
“I hope that people do actually engage and look at more information about what’s going on around them,” Sterling said. “So often — not even just UTA-wise — a lot of people don’t realize victim services exist.”
