This is a crime wrapup from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11.
No crime was reported Nov. 10.
Assault Family Violence and Possession of marijuana
UTA police officers made contact with a female student and unaffiliated male fighting Nov. 6 near 1101 S. West St. The male was found to have assaulted the student during an argument and was found in possession of marijuana, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
The male was arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident, McCord said.
Assault is considered a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a jail sentence not exceeding one year, a fine of up to $4,000 or both.
Possession of marijuana weighing less than 2 ounces is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Possession of marijuana, methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia
A UTA police officer made contact with an unaffiliated male Nov. 7 near 400 W. Mitchell St. and was found to have a warrant for his arrest. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamines, McCord said.
The male was arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident, McCord said.
Possession of marijuana weighing less than 2 ounces is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Possession of a controlled substance weighing between 1 and 4 grams is considered a third degree felony, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a prison sentence between two years and 20 years and possibly a fine not exceeding $10,000.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is considered a class C misdemeanor according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $500.
Credit/Debit card abuse
A male staff member reported two unauthorized charge attempts on his university-issued procurement card Monday. The charges were refused and no financial loss occurred, McCord said.
The case is listed as suspended, according to the UTA crime log.
Credit card or debit card abuse is a state jail felony punishable by a jail term between 180 days and two years and possibly a fine not to exceed $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Theft
A male student reported Monday theft of a package that was delivered to his apartment. The value was $444, McCord said.
The case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft of property valued between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Theft
A male staff member reported the theft of a Samsung mobile phone and charger that was left unattended Monday, McCord said.
The case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft of property valued between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Theft
A male staff member reported a chair and two tables were stolen Wednesday near 411 S. Nedderman Drive. The value of the items was $1,350.
The case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
According to the Texas Penal Code, theft of items valued between $750 and $2,500 is considered a class A misdemeanor. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $4,000, a jail sentence not to exceed one year or both.
