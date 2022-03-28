Credit card abuse, theft and criminal trespass in this week’s crime log

This is a wrap-up of crimes reported from March 11 to 20. 

Driving while intoxicated

On March 20, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on West Mitchell Street. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and transported to Arlington Police Department jail, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.

On March 12 and 18, officers stopped vehicles for traffic violations on South Davis Drive and found the drivers to be intoxicated, McCord said.

Both drivers were arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.   

DWI is a class B misdemeanor with a minimum jail sentence of 72 hours. If an open container of alcohol is found in the immediate possession of the driver, the crime is a class B misdemeanor with a minimum jail sentence of six days. If tests show the driver had an alcohol concentration level of 0.15 or more, the crime is a class A misdemeanor.

A class A misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.

A class B misdemeanor is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.

Criminal trespass

On March 18, officers made contact with a male in the University Center after hours, McCord said.

The male was arrested for criminal trespass and taken to Arlington Police Department jail.  

Criminal trespass is a class B misdemeanor.

Credit card abuse and computer security breach

On March 18, a male student reported an unauthorized charge made to his Amazon account, McCord said.

Credit card abuse is a state jail felony, punishable by confinement in a state jail for no more than two years and no less than 180 days and a fine not exceeding $10,000.  

Breach of computer security is a class B misdemeanor unless a defendant has been previously convicted of the crime at least two times or the computer, network or system breached is owned by the government or a critical infrastructure facility.

Theft

On March 11, a female student reported the theft of her vehicle’s catalytic converter at College Park Central garage, McCord said.

Theft of property valued between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both. 

