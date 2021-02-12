Credit card abuse, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia reported
This is a crime wrap up for Feb. 4 to Feb. 11. 

Credit card abuse

A male faculty member reported three fraudulent charges on his university procurement card on Feb. 4 on the 400 block of South Yates Street.

There was no monetary loss on the university’s part, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.

This case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.

Credit card abuse is a state jail felony and punishable by confinement in a state jail a term between 180 days and two years and may be fined up to $10,000.

Possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia

An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Feb. 5 on the 200 block of College Street. The driver, an unaffiliated male, was found to be in possession of methamphetamines, McCord said.

He was arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident. 

Possession of a controlled substance is a third-degree felony if the amount is one gram or more but less than four grams. Violators can serve jail time no less than two years and no more than 10 years and may also be fined up to $10,000.  

Possession of drug paraphernalia is considered a class C misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine that does not exceed $500. 

