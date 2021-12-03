This is a wrapup of crimes reported from Nov. 12 to Nov. 20.
Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor
On Nov. 20, a police officer stopped a vehicle on West Mitchell Street for a traffic violation and found a student passenger had consumed alcohol while underage, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. [CL and email cz] [287 cz]
The student was issued a citation and released.
Consumption of alcohol by a minor is a class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of up to $500.
Burglary of a Vehicle, Credit Card Abuse
On Nov. 19, a student reported the burglary of a skateboard and wallet from his vehicle, McCord said. An unauthorized charge was made to the student’s credit card.
Burglary of a vehicle is considered a class A misdemeanor for a first offense and is punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, up to a year of jail time or both, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Credit card abuse is a state jail felony, according to the Texas Penal Code. The crime is punishable by confinement in a state jail for no less than 180 days and no more than two years.
In addition to jail time, offenders may be fined up to $10,000.
Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon
On Nov. 19, a student reported seeing an unidentified male display a handgun on West First Street, McCord said. The male was not found in the area.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon is a class A misdemeanor.
Offensive Physical Contact Against Family Member
On Nov. 19, an unaffiliated female reported being assaulted by her husband, a student, during an argument, McCord said.
Offensive physical contact against a family member is a class C misdemeanor.
Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle
On Nov. 17, an unaffiliated female reported damage to her parked vehicle, McCord said.
Violations of the duty occur when a driver hits an unattended vehicle and neglects to find the owner or leave a note with the driver’s identifying information.
If the damage caused to all vehicles involved is more than $200, the violation is a class B misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days of jail time or both.
Criminal Trespass, Indecent Exposure
On Nov. 16, officers responded to a report of indecent exposure, McCord said. They made contact with and arrested the suspect, who had an existing criminal trespass warning. He was transported to the Arlington Police Department jail.
Criminal trespass on or in property of an institution of higher education is a class B misdemeanor. If a trial shows that a person has been previously convicted of a similar criminal trespass offense, the crime is a class A misdemeanor.
Indecent exposure is a a class B misdemeanor.
Theft
On Nov. 15, officers made contact with an unaffiliated male that had stolen a bicycle. He was arrested and taken to Arlington PD jail, McCord said.
The crime log describes the violation as theft of property valued at less than $2,500 with two or more prior convictions. This is a state jail felony.
On Nov. 12, a staff member reported the theft of wooden fence panels, McCord said.
Theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000 is also a state jail felony.
Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia
On Nov. 16, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on South Center Street, McCord said. The driver, a student, was found in possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. He was arrested and transported to Arlington PD jail.
Possession of less than two ounces of marijuana is a class B misdemeanor and punished by a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence less than 180 days or both.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a class C misdemeanor and punished by a fine of up to $500.
On Nov. 14, officers responded to a fire alarm and noticed the smell of marijuana, McCord said. They made contact with a student who they found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance containing THC.
The incident is under investigation.
Possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance in penalty group 2 of the Texas Health and Safety Code is a state jail felony.
On Nov. 13, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Houston Street and found the driver to be intoxicated and in possession of marijuana. She was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail, McCord said.
Driving while intoxicated is a class B misdemeanor with a minimum term of confinement of 72 hours.
