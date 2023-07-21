Credit card abuse, burglary of vehicle and criminal trespass in this week’s crime log

This is a crime wrap up from July 7 to 17.
Credit card abuse
A male faculty member reported three unauthorized attempted charges on his university procurement card July 17, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said.
Credit card abuse is a state jail felony and punishable by imprisonment of 180 days to two years, a fine not exceeding $10,000 or both.
Burglary of vehicle
A female student reported the burglary of her vehicle July 13, McCord said. A male alumnus also reported the burglary of his vehicle July 14.
On the same day, an unaffiliated male also reported the burglary of his vehicle.
Burglary of a vehicle is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
Driving while intoxicated | Unlawfully carrying a weapon
A male was arrested for driving while intoxicated and being found in possession of a handgun when stopped for a traffic violation July 15, McCord said.
He was transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
Driving while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration level of less than 0.15 is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, a jail sentence up to 180 days or both.
Harassment | Assault causing bodily injury
A female student reported harassment and assault by a male student July 10, McCord said.
Harassment is classified as a class B misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both. It can become a class A misdemeanor if the person has previously been convicted, punishable with a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
Reckless damage or destruction
A female reported damages to her parked vehicle July 7, McCord said.
Reckless damage or destruction is a class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500.
Criminal trespass
Officers responded to a report made July 7 of an unaffiliated male reentering a building after being told to leave, McCord said.
He was transported to Arlington PD jail.
If the offender has not been previously convicted of trespassing higher education property, the offense is a class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $500. If the offender has been previously convicted, the offense is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
