Create Arlington’s new community workspace will open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for free tours Monday through Friday.

Equipped with drafting tables, easels, couches and multimedia equipment, founder Mark Joeckel said the space gives artists and business entrepreneurs a place to work outside of their homes.

Visitors can check out what the space has to offer during those times. Those interested in a space can apply for a monthly membership on Create Arlington’s website.

Membership fees start at $39 a month for UTA and Tarrant County College students, while the standard membership is $79. If members want a dedicated area no one else uses, it costs $179 a month and includes a lockable storage space.

