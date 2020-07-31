COVID-19 tracker: Here are the latest updates
The Shorthorn is keeping track of confirmed COVID-19 cases at UTA. In the table below, the cases are separated into different categories, and it will be updated as cases are reported.

Updated July 30: After reporting its first positive COVID-19 case in March, the university saw six positive cases in June and seven more in July. UTA has since required face coverings on campus, implemented safety protocols and have spent over $500,000 on protective equipment in preparation for the re-opening of campus this fall.

To view updates from Dallas and Tarrant Counties, click here.

UTA staff member

9 Total Cases

UTA Student

4 Total Cases

Contractor/Vendor

1 Total Case


Updated: July 30; Source: uta.edu

These cases include provisional numbers that could change.

Case No. 1: UTA student; University notified March 14, 2020

Case No. 2: UTA staff member; University notified June 12, 2020

Case No. 3: UTA student; University notified June 15, 2020

Case No. 4: UTA staff member; University notified June 19, 2020

Case No. 5: UTA staff member; University notified June 21, 2020

Case No. 6: UTA staff member; University notified June 22, 2020

Case No. 7: Contractor/Vendor; University notified June 23, 2020

Case No. 8: UTA staff member; University notified July 1, 2020

Case No. 9: UTA staff member; University notified July 6, 2020

Case No. 10: UTA staff member; University notified July 20, 2020

Case No. 11: UTA student; University notified July 20, 2020

Case No. 12: UTA student; University notified July 20, 2020

Case No. 13: UTA staff member; University notified July 21, 2020

Case No. 14: UTA staff member; University notified July 24, 2020

