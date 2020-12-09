Architecture freshman Tony Pham said his family will not be celebrating much this holiday season besides sitting together and eating without extended family members present because of the pandemic.
Students staying inside as much as possible may be saving countless lives by being mindful of themselves, family members and thousands of people within the community, Pham said.
“I think it’s going to be one of the first time[s] that we’re not dressed all red in the spirit of Christmas,” he said.
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, and health care systems across the country are reaching capacity, Health Services director Angela Middleton said in an email.
Texas currently has 1,283,674 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while in Tarrant County there are 99,647 reported cases, according to data retrieved from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday afternoon.
The safest way to celebrate the winter holidays is at home with the people that individuals live with, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gatherings of family and friends not living together increase the chances of contracting or spreading COVID-19.
Individuals returning home for the holidays should consider themselves outside guests, closely monitor their health and protect family by wearing a mask, washing hands often and not sharing utensils, Middleton said.
After 14 days of following precautions, guests can be considered household members if symptom-free, but should still limit interactions with people outside of the home, Middleton said.
If choosing to gather with outside guests, limit the number of people in attendance, gather outdoors and if indoors, leave windows open to improve air circulation while wearing masks, Middleton said.
Those not traveling are encouraged to celebrate virtually or with members of their household, she said.
“Try to think of creative ways to still celebrate and spend time with others without putting your health or others’ at risk and put a twist on traditions or create new ones,” she said.
Pham said he does not plan on Christmas shopping but recommends the use of online methods.
Online shopping, item delivery and/or curbside pickup is encouraged rather than shopping in person, Middleton said. If shopping in person, follow health guidelines and go during nonpeak times earlier in the week rather than afternoons or weekends.
While shopping in person, people should be aware of their surroundings and hide valuable items left in their vehicles out of view to deter would-be thieves, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said.
Packages that stay on porches too long give potential criminals more opportunity to steal. Be aware of when packages are going to be delivered and make necessary arrangements to avoid being the victim of theft, McCord said.
Be mindful when throwing away boxes for TVs and other high-priced items to the curb as this potentially signals others of expensive items in homes. Instead find places such as dumpsters to throw things away, he said.
Keep track of information on items received for Christmas if they are highly priced in case stolen and avoid advertising anything on social media, McCord said.
When shopping online, use reputable vendors and appropriate safeguards with financial information. Be cautious using secondhand markets and apps such as Craigslist or OfferUp and meet in public safe places when buying in person from these sites, he said.
If traveling for the holidays people should make arrangements for mail delivery, leave lights on and have someone check in on their home or apartment to avoid making it look vacant, he said.
By now, everyone should know what precautions to follow and how to avoid exposure to COVID-19, Middleton said.
“We all need to do our part to help stop the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable - which could be our own family, our own friends or even ourselves,” she said.
