COVID-19’s one-year anniversary: the gains and the losses

English assistant professor Kenton Rambsy said he lost too many loved ones in the past year — friends and relatives, young and old.
He isn’t sure he found an answer to how to cope with these deaths, and the emotional toll is only maximized by the financial burden of burial costs and the inability to hold a traditional funeral.
“How do you grieve the loss of somebody if you can’t go in person and be surrounded by loved ones?” Rambsy said. “What if you can’t do a simple thing such as even hugging?”
Rambsy’s struggle is one of many battles that arose because of the pandemic.
“It’s really hard to pull yourself up every day sometimes,” Rambsy said.
It has been nearly a year since COVID-19 upended people’s lives. As the anniversary of when the U.S. went into lockdown nears, UTA students and employees reflect on the losses they’ve experienced because of the virus.
UTA professors have also seen their workplace responsibilities clash with parental duties.
English assistant professor Estee Beck said the convenience of previously brief, in-person work environment encounters have been replaced by more meetings.
On top of teaching, meetings and other responsibilities, she and her partner decided to homeschool their children — two first-graders and one kindergartener — because of her partner’s health condition.
The demands of child care and teaching make for longer days, she said.
Her partner lost his job months ago as he struggled to balance a full-time job and take care of three children, she said. He is now a full-time caregiver.
Like many others, the pandemic has kept her and her family in a bubble and prevented them from family visits.
“It’s difficult not being able to be around my family or my friends,” she said. “It’s difficult to not be able to talk to my work colleagues.”
But she is aware of her privilege and knows that there are people who have it much worse than her, she said.
For students, the pandemic robbed them of the traditional college experience, graduation ceremonies and internships.
Near the beginning of the pandemic, art education freshman Dorian Parkhurst picked up a drinking habit.
Drinking was one of the few things to do while social distancing guidelines kept her at home.
“Every night I was like ‘I’m not seeing friends or doing anything. I mean, I can have a drink,’” she said.
With classes online and without teacher supervision, she attended classes with hangovers.
Before attending UTA, Parkhurst expected her college experience to include in-person art classes, meeting new people, going to parties and possibly joining a club, she said.
But her actual college experience is not that.
She is immunocompromised, which keeps her from socializing and joining clubs, she said.
Like many students, she feels she is not getting the full academic experience through online learning.
“Especially my art classes,” she said. “One of the things I really enjoy about art class is the sense of community, seeing all my classmates work and seeing what they’re doing, but you don’t really get in online class. You just feel on your own.”
Arzoo Patel, analytical chemistry graduate student, completed her undergraduate study last May and missed out on the graduation ceremony.
“Of course it sucks,” Patel said. “I would have enjoyed going to my graduation, but the pandemic and the guidelines are more important than celebrating your graduation.”
She lives with her family and does not feel lonely at home, but Patel has felt a sense of repetitiveness with the same daily tasks.
Interdisciplinary studies senior Dominique Lange applied for The Archer Fellowship Program last February and looked forward to living in Washington, D.C. to immerse herself with the people and the political environment.
But as the virus remained prevalent, the fellowship program gave her the options to either complete the program virtually or in Washington with some in-person classes, she said.
“I decided to go to D.C. because I was dying to get out of Texas, and I was dying to experience change,” she said.
While in Washington, she also attended virtual events and did an internship completely online.
Lange is graduating in May and wishes she could have enjoyed her senior year. But she said she is grateful that she is still well compared to those who have suffered losses from the virus.
Once the virus is under control, Lange looks forward to taking a road trip with the people she met through the fellowship. She wants to go to Vermont, she said.
Cindy Manzano, clinical social worker and outreach coordinator at Counseling and Psychological Services, said people should have small and helpful things to look forward to as they navigate the rest of the pandemic.
After listening to the UTA community’s concerns, CAPS also started offering a social-isolation and loneliness workshop since the pandemic began. The workshop is offered at least three times each semester for students to learn more about how they can help themselves, Manzano said.
Besides connecting with family and friends, she said another way for people to combat loneliness is to explore and do things that they enjoy. It does not necessarily mean that people have to interact with others. Sometimes just going outside is good for people’s emotional well-being.
For others, the long hours spent at home have also provided time for self-reflection.
Patel said being a graduate student and having long hours at home forces her to spend more time on her studies and develop good studying habits.
Parkhurst said although she has had limitations while at UTA, there have been some positives.
“It’s been pretty lonely,” she said. “But I still made a couple friends.”
Amid the pandemic, she also found love in a close friend. While they only live 20 minutes apart, they have been “long-distance” dating since October.
She also took the time alone to reflect and came out as a stronger person, overcoming the addiction that was started by the pandemic.
Even though she made progress and experienced setbacks over the past year, she can’t ignore the magnitude of deaths that have characterized the past year.
“As an American, as someone of the world, it’s really sad to see all these people die,” she said. “I definitely would say [there are] more losses.”
@Chongyang206
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.