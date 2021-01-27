COVID-19 Cases Rise After Holiday Season

After the first winter holiday season since the pandemic began, residents of Tarrant County are experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Arlington resident Jason Kelley said he wondered whether he would survive his ordeal with the disease. After being exposed to COVID-19 at work in mid-December, he said his symptoms were at their worst just before the holidays.
“I would lay down at night and think ‘I’m not gonna wake up,’” Kelley said. “I’ve got a wife and three young children, and this is it.”
Kelley has a history of asthma and is at a higher risk of severe illness from the virus. He said he has noticed lingering symptoms such as an internal cold sensation, cough and shortness of breath.
Arlington resident Chad Hannah said his entire household contracted COVID-19 soon after his mother came home showing symptoms in November. While he described his own symptoms as resembling seasonal allergies with an accompanying fever and cough, Hannah said his father had to be hospitalized. He has not been able to see his father since before Thanksgiving.
Hannah said he is still experiencing symptoms such as a cough, fatigue and decreased taste and smell months after recovering.
Both Hannah and Kelley said they believe the public can be doing more to prevent transmission, both citing observations of improper mask wearing and poor social distancing.
Hannah and Kelley are only two of the thousands of COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County that surged during the winter, mirroring pandemic trends at the state and national level.
Since early October, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County have increased more than 400%, from 2,191 cases the week of Oct. 3 to 11,381 cases the week of Jan. 16, according to the Tarrant County COVID-19 tracker. In the same time frame, hospitalizations in the county have increased more than 360%.
Arlington has seen a similar spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, from 83 on Oct. 1 to 248 by Jan. 22, nearly a 200% increase.
As of Jan. 24, 2,072 Tarrant County residents have had COVID-19 related deaths since March, 379 coming from Arlington.
As a result of the spiking cases, Tarrant County hospitals have been nearly filled to capacity. As of Jan. 24, 94% of adult ICU’s are occupied, with 89% of total beds occupied. Nearly a third of those beds are in use by COVID-19 patients.
Holiday gatherings and lax adherence to preventive measures such as social distancing and proper masking may be contributing factors to the recent spike, said Shonna Bracco, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital chief nursing officer.
She said while the initial distribution of the vaccine has brought hope, the reality of the COVID-19 situation in Arlington is still concerning.
The responsibility of caring for the increasing number of COVID-19 patients falls on the shoulders of the health care staff who have dealt with the consequences of the pandemic since March.
Bracco said one of the most difficult obstacles is the shortage of nurses to care for the high volume of patients at Arlington Memorial. She said the hospital has been bolstered with outside contract nurses and nurses provided by the state, but the situation remains challenging.
Bracco said that the Arlington Memorial nurses know the community needs them and that they feel called to serve. In spite of the taxing conditions, she said morale among the nurses remains high.
The best way the public can help mitigate the spiking cases is to protect themselves, to not go out unnecessarily, to wear masks and to encourage others to take the vaccine, she said. Tarrant County Public Health is providing vaccinations in phases in concordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services’ vaccination plan.
Currently, members of Phase 1A and 1B are eligible to receive the vaccine. These groups encompass most frontline health care workers, residents older than 65 and those with underlying medical conditions that put them at increased risk of serious illness from the virus.
Those interested in receiving the vaccine can find further details and register at the Tarrant County Public Health COVID-19 website.
@ColeKembel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.