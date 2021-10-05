The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot Sept. 22 for certain individuals six months after their initial series of vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also released its recommendations for the booster Sept. 24.
These recommendations are only for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to press releases from the CDC and FDA.
Initially, public health and medical experts from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, CDC and FDA stated they were prepared to offer boosters for all Americans eight months after their second dose starting Sept. 20, according to a joint statement on the CDC’s website.
A booster shot is an additional dose of a vaccine designed to help prevent people from getting a disease or a more severe case of it, kinesiology assistant professor Tiffany Kindratt said.
Children often get booster shots for school vaccinations, and it’s recommended adults get booster shots for certain diseases like tetanus every 10 years, Kindratt said. It’s needed to improve or boost an individual’s immune system response to fight a preventable sickness.
The COVID-19 booster wasn’t approved for everyone because the general consensus is that the primary series of vaccines are still effective at preventing severe cases of hospitalization and death, she said.
“That’s why I believe it is so important for everyone to have the first two doses of the primary vaccine, who is eligible, in order to keep our community safe, first and foremost,” she said.
The groups eligible for the booster were hit the hardest at the start of the pandemic, so it’s logical to put them first, biology associate professor Michael Roner said. The FDA and CDC picked the demographic most susceptible to the virus.
People who got the other two COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna and Janssen, shouldn’t be worried about not receiving the booster, said Roner, who teaches immunology and virology. The other two vaccines made more antibodies than Pfizer, so it will last longer in terms of immunity.
“Why do the Pfizer people get theirs, and I can’t get mine? Well, [in] reality you may not need yours for another six, eight months [or] a year,” he said.
Booster shots will stimulate memory cells in the body to produce antibodies as an immune response to viruses individuals are exposed to, he said, as the amount of antibodies in the bloodstream will steadily decline over time.
The period of time the immune system remembers how to fight a virus varies for every vaccine, he said. For example, people need a booster shot for tetanus every 10 years, but they need the flu shot every year.
There’s no danger in giving the tetanus shot too early, he said. The reason it’s set at 10 years is because that’s a reasonable time for people to go back for a booster shot.
“You just want to make sure that you boost people so that their system stays good, but not excessive because, not that it would hurt them, but because they just won’t come [back],” he said. “It’s more about the social aspect by far than it is the science.”
The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended COVID-19 boosters for certain populations, and CDC director Rochelle P. Walensky recommended adding individuals in high risk settings to the list, according to the CDC press release.
“As CDC Director, it is my job to recognize where our actions can have the greatest impact,” Walensky said in a press release. “At CDC, we are tasked with analyzing complex, often imperfect data to make concrete recommendations that optimize health.”
Roner doesn’t think giving the booster to individuals in high risk settings is necessary because the amount of immunity left in a person from the initial round of COVID-19 vaccine is more than sufficient to ward off any COVID-19 exposure, he said.
“If you have enough immunity, it doesn’t matter where you are, that’s the whole point,” he said.
Public health senior Victoria Rodriguez works in radiology for the Methodist Charlton Medical Center. She sees a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Unvaccinated patients are the ones in the most critical conditions, she said.
The booster shots are following the same path as the vaccine roll-out plan by allowing the elderly to receive them first and then the health responders, Rodriguez said.
The FDA and CDC panels were in agreement for which groups needed the booster, and that speaks to the science, Roner said. The decision was made based on published data. Studies have shown that the chosen groups’ immunities are waning and potentially increased in hospitalization.
The FDA has considered data from the original trial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, an analysis the vaccine manufacturer provided. They also considered domestic and international sources that supported a time frame of six months after people’s second dose for the booster shot, according to the FDA press release.
The date to release the booster for other groups is pure speculation due to the lack of data, Roner said.
