COVID-19 complicates commencement, classes and graduation for UTA seniors

When graduating architecture senior Jason Prudencio read the emails stating UTA commencement was postponed, the first person he told was his mother.
“I remember a couple of weeks prior to that we were already planning our graduation party,” he said.
As a first-generation college student, Prudencio said it’s weird not having a symbolic end to his accomplishments at UTA.
In the wake of COVID-19, all eight UT System academic institutions have transitioned to online-only classes and have postponed spring commencement ceremonies to a later date, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
Many UTA seniors are facing unique challenges and disappointments because of the transitions.
Prudencio said his major is especially collaborative, and he will miss the students and faculty he’s spent the last four years working with.
“These are people that you know very well,” he said. “You’re so used to just being in studio and spending time with these people.”
Hannah Flenniken, vocal performance and advertising senior, said she remembers right before UTA announced the university would shift the remainder of the semester to an online-only format. She was watching the news when she learned of other universities deciding to transition online.
this makes me so so sad. and I understand that this is necessary and there are much more pressing things to be upset about. but I have been looking forward to this moment ever since pre-k and my heart is literally broken in a millions pieces right now. this is so devastating. https://t.co/nrJXJ0UwdW— Persian Cutie✨ (@yasmeenznasir) March 17, 2020
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I think I've sung at my last concert with A Cappella Choir,’” she said. “‘I don't think I'm going to be able to sing in choir anymore.’”
Flenniken said senior year is her capstone year where she will graduate from the choir and perform her senior recital.
“[We] have been working for four years now on developing vocal technique and working on different repertoire, being in ensembles and taking lessons,” she said. “It’s all led up to our senior recital.”
Although senior recitals are a graduation requirement, Flenniken said it's more about the experience.
“It’s really supposed to be a celebration more than a grade,” she said. “You get to share all the music you’ve worked on for so long and how far you’ve come as a performer.”
During the final concert, Flenniken said her name would have been called with all the other graduating seniors to be recognized. She would have received a rose as a parting gift all before singing the program finale.
It’s hard to say which event means more, she said. Her last choir concert is the end of her choir career, and the senior recital is the culmination of all the work she has done personally.
Public relations senior Selicia Olivarez said her first reaction to the transition was wondering whether it would prevent her from earning her degree.
In her public relations campaigns class, Olivarez said the majority of her grade hinges on working with a class client who is scheduled to host a conference in Frisco at the end of June. She said the project includes building media databases, writing press releases and creating content calendars for the event.
“We’re still having to implement everything for that conference, even though we don't know if it's still gonna happen,” she said.
Olivarez said her instructor made it clear she would receive credit for the project even if the conference is canceled.
Because Olivarez will be the first in her family to graduate, her mother had planned a graduation party at a venue in Irving. They were intending to keep the event on before Dallas County enforced regulations prohibiting people from gathering outside the home.
Prudencio said as an architecture student, he understands people's need to socialize in public spaces.
“I think as soon as all this is over, that's the first thing I'm gonna do,” he said. “I'm gonna schedule a time for all my friends and all my colleagues and all my professors so we can catch up and talk about what a crazy, wild journey this has all been.”
