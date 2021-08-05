Court decision rules Arlington to continue restrictions on short-term rentals

The city of Arlington can continue to place restrictions on short-term rentals in neighborhoods outside of the Entertainment District, giving the residents-turned-advocates a sense of relief after the court’s ruling.
Often listed on services such as Airbnb and Vacation Rentals by Owner, short-term rentals are properties that are rented out to tourists for a period of less than 30 consecutive days. The Texas 2nd District Court of Appeals ruling July 15 was part of a years-long battle between Arlington residents and short-term rental owners.
Arlington sits in the middle of the Metroplex with multiple attractions that caused an influx of tourists and opportunity for short-term rentals.
Short-term rentals are like unregulated hotels in the middle of a neighborhood, said Brent Boyea, Arlington resident and UTA associate political science professor. And he lived next to one.
Large trash bags from next door would pile up on the curb and be left unattended for days, Boyea said. Sometimes it added up to more than 50 bags, and animals would come and scavenge the bags, leaving the yards and streets littered with trash.
“People buy a house in a neighborhood, they're looking for some peace and quiet, and they choose the house for a reason,” he said. “Then the short [term rentals] came in, and it disrupted the neighborhood pretty badly.”
Arlington resident Jessica Black is the co-founder of Moms Against Short-Term Rentals, a group that advocates safety issues and the loss of community that short-term rentals brought.
Before short-term rentals appeared in her neighborhood, for sale signs brought hope for potential playmates for her children, Black said. But short-term rentals filled her with dread at the possibility of another investor.
“We want safe communities, safe residential communities to raise our kids,” she said. “We didn't sign up to live next to businesses.”
For Arlington resident Dave Schwarte, short-term rentals caused noise disturbances from parties, loss of security from the constant traffic of out-of-town tourists and soaked up the supply of affordable housing, he said. Short-term rentals took off in his neighborhood in 2018.
Noises from the frequent parties along with the constant car traffic kept him and his neighbors up at night, Schwarte said.
Zoning ordinances restrict businesses from operating in residential areas, but short-term rentals sneaked through the cracks of city policies, Boyea said. So the only way residents could get help with this issue is by enlisting the help of the city council.
The Arlington Neighborhoods Are for Neighbors Coalition members sat in on city council meetings to let the city know many residents took this issue seriously, Schwarte said.
In April 2019, the city of Arlington approved an ordinance that restricted short-term rentals to the Entertainment District, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Tourist traffic dwindled after the ordinance was put in place, and Boyea saw the short-term rental house next to him went up for sale a few months later, he said. And he was thankful for it.
If the ordinance didn’t get approved, Black would have moved away, uprooting her family from the life they’ve built here, she said.
The ordinances also led five homeowners, who have operated short-term rental properties, to sue the city in March 2020, stating the ordinances violated their due-course-of-law, equal-protection rights and freedom of movement rights under the Texas Constitution, according to the court document.
The court overruled the homeowners July 15 this year, and the court found both ordinances in compliance within the city’s police powers.
The homeowners’ attorney did not give a response at the time of this publication.
The latest court case ruling gave Black a sense of relief, she said. The ruling affirmed everything about short-term rentals residents have been concerned about.
Although getting the ordinances in place in 2019 was a victory, making sure they were enforced and ensured they were upheld in court were necessary, Schwarte said. He’s happy the coalition succeeded at both.
He hopes a nationwide coalition of neighborhoods emerge, so it can enforce short-term rentals to comply with local zoning ordinances, he said.
