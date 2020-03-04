The 2020 presidential election is well underway. With the March 3 primaries complete, 1,512 of the 3,979 Democratic delegates have already been distributed to their respective candidates.
This is all in preparation for the Nov. 3 Election Day, which will decide if incumbent candidate President Donald Trump will continue into a second term.
On Dec. 18, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate voted to acquit him of both articles on Feb. 5.
This election season is the first time an impeached president has run for a second term of office.
When President Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868, he did not run for reelection. In 1998 when President Bill Clinton was impeached he was already in his second term. President Richard Nixon resigned before facing impeachment in 1974.
The Impeachment
It started with a call.
On July 25, 2019, Trump spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky via telephone communication. According to the conversation transcript, Trump asked Zelensky to “do us a favor,” which included investigating his political opponents, one of whom was Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son.
An unnamed whistleblower filed a complaint in August. They cited concerns that in the July 25, 2019, call Trump solicited interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election, according to the complaint.
On Sept. 24, 2019, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry.
“The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi said in her announcement.
The House Intelligence Committee reported its findings on Dec. 3, 2019, prompting the House to write up two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The House voted on both articles Dec. 18, 2019, with both receiving majority votes to impeach.
Pelosi had the articles of impeachment withheld from the Senate for a trial until Jan. 15.
In a press conference prior to Jan. 15, Pelosi said, “We are concerned that the senators will not be able to live up to the oath that they must take to have an impartial trial.”
The Senate voted to acquit Trump of both impeachment articles on Feb. 5.
Election Projections
Political science professor Thomas Marshall said he thinks the upcoming election will be business as usual following the impeachment inquiry.
Impeachment kept the Democrats focused on their common enemy, yet it hasn’t affected Trump’s poll numbers, he said.
While Trump’s approval rating is low, the unemployment rating is low, and the country is in a state of peace and prosperity, Marshall said.
January marked the 23rd consecutive month that the unemployment rate was at or below 4%; it has remained near its lowest level since May 1969, according to a White House article on Feb. 7.
At the time of publication, Trump’s approval ratings were around the upper 40’s, according to his job approval rating reported on Gallup.
In the past, presidents running for reelection with low approval ratings have not been successful, but those elections happened during recessions.
Political science junior Jonathan Demarest thinks the impeachment could help Trump, referencing Clinton’s high approval ratings following his impeachment.
“I think it was a very idiotic political move that will ultimately result in Trump being more likely to get elected,” he said.
Whether Trump is reelected depends on who the Democrats nominate in the July national convention, said Rebecca Deen, political science chairperson and associate professor.
In the era of the Trump presidency, politicians are playing to their base, she said. In the past politicians like former President Barack Obama have tried to expand their electorate. Trump’s strategy is to make his current base happy.
“He’s got to get that group in the highest percentage possible to turn out to vote, and to vote for him,” Deen said.
The diehards in both parties are the most predictable in how impeachment will play a role in their vote, she said.
It’s a motivator for Republicans to rally behind their candidate who they feel got a raw deal, Deen said. For Democrats, impeachment could be motivation to fix a broken constitutional system.
@megancardona_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.