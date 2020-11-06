Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden currently leads in Tarrant County against President Donald Trump.
As of 10 p.m. Thursday, Biden leads by 427 votes against Trump. In 2016, Trump won Tarrant County by 57,529 votes against Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Absentee ballots received by Nov. 4 are still being counted, which may be a contributing factor to flipping the historically conservative county blue.
On Election Day, the county received 69,941 absentee ballots with approximately 20% to 25% projected to be defective. There were about 11,000 defective ballots that needed replication, according to an Election Day statement on the county’s website.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, there were 13,636 defective ballots duplicated and verified by the Ballot Board. Over 15,000 absentee ballots are pending processing and identifying defective ballots will continue. Tarrant County Elections estimates to complete counting absentee ballots by the end of Friday.
According to the Texas Election Code, counting mail-in ballots cannot occur until polls close or the last voter votes, whichever is later, and counting “shall be conducted continuously until all the ballots are counted.” Results must be counted by 2 a.m. the day after Election Day.
Tarrant County Elections administrator Heider Garcia filed an application Wednesday asking for a court order to continue counting ballots past the 24-hour mark since many of the timely received ballots had issues including being defective or the inability of scanners to read large numbers of returned ballots.
District Judge John Chupp signed an order Thursday allowing Garcia, the Early Voting Ballot Board and other officials to continue counting until “all the timely and properly” cast ballots were counted.
Information systems junior Gage Anderson said on the grand scale of presidential elections Biden’s lead and a possible flip is a “pretty big thing.”
“At the end of the day, especially in presidential elections, the candidate [who] gets the most votes in the state, wins that state,” Anderson said. “And as long as Electoral College is around, it's the more blue counties, the better.”
If Tarrant County doesn’t turn blue, he said it wouldn’t be the end of the world. He referred to the midterm elections in 2018 when Beto O’Rourke won the county but lost the state against Sen. Ted Cruz.
He said it’s concerning because it implies that it’s only turning blue to take Trump out of office instead of showing support for Democratic policies.
The Democratic Party needs to figure out its policies since typically it seems like it’s a race against a candidate and not the opponent’s policies, he said.
Anderson said he doesn’t understand why mail-in voting has been an issue in this election. It should be more easily accessible, especially during the pandemic, he said.
Aerospace engineering junior Jean Luc Reynolds said the universal mail-in ballot system should be looked at more before instituting it nationwide. It’s Nov. 5 and the country still doesn’t know who the future president will be, he said.
“It just creates a real bad gray area, and that's why we are where we are right now,” Reynolds said.
Alumnus Hirsto Rodríguez said it wouldn’t be surprising if the county doesn’t flip since it has been conservative for years, but it “would be awesome” if it did.
“This could be the start of Texas eventually becoming blue in the future,” Rodríguez said. “Who knows how long that will take though.”
Texas was a swing state in the 2020 general election and that surprised many people since it’s normally not, he said. It still turned red, but many people hoped it would turn blue.
Reynolds said people were surprised when Texas began to turn blue for a portion of Tuesday night.
Reynolds said people migrating to Texas from democratic states such as California move to counties that typically vote blue like El Paso and Dallas counties.
“It could go anywhere right now. If anything, like I said, it just proves that, you know, Texas is on its way to turning purple,” Reynolds said.
@Angie_Perez99
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.