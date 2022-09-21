Costumes by Dusty closes its curtains

Costumes By Dusty, an Arlington-based costume rental service, closed its curtains after decades of serving the Metroplex.
While the service was officially named in 1976, UTA alumnus Dusty Thompson and his sister Louise founded the service in the back of their mom’s flower shop over 50 years ago. The business has specialized in providing historically accurate theatrical costumes until its closing on Sept. 17.
Kymberly Nielsen, family member and former manager of the business, said the decision to close the brick-and-mortar shop on Exchange Drive was difficult, but it came after years of various challenges.
Prospective business in autumn was lost to rival costume services, such as Spirit Halloween, Nielsen said. The COVID-19 pandemic and the popularity of thrift shopping also hurt the store’s ability to afford expenses.
“At one time, we did over 1,000 costumes just in the month of October. Now, we’re lucky if we do 30,” she said.
The store’s primary clientele was public schools in the Metroplex, she said. However, the schools began sourcing more budget-friendly costumes through online services like Amazon.
Nielsen said their income stopped covering the expenses.
“Our number one clients are all nonprofits, so we have always been that shop that a theater can call and say, ‘This is how much money I have. This is the show I’m doing,’ and we would find a way to make it happen for them,” she said.
Biomedical engineering freshman Aegis Evans said she enjoys cosplay and has sourced costume material from Amazon for convenience, but she believes more care is put into the products of small businesses and local stores.
“I feel the fact that Amazon and all these huge conglomerates have made everything so accessible that smaller businesses are having rougher times,” Evans said.
Nielsen said Dusty’s staff weren’t just experts in theater but also in history. Schools would trust that the store would know what things should look like.
“Our longest-term employee has been with us 40 years. Our shortest-term employee has been with us 15 years,” Nielsen said. “And then we have in between, right around 20 to 25 years, so our staff has been with us a very long time.”
Dana Opper, musical theater business owner and teacher, has rented costumes from the service for about 15 years. The employees were very reasonable and knowledgeable, she said.
The store looked like a garage sale at first, Opper said. But once everything came together, the students in costume for theater productions always looked like the time period they were portraying.
“So, Dusty has always been very, very good to me,” she said. “That’s why I always was loyal to them and always, you know, wanted them to help me with my musicals.”
When Opper discovered Costumes By Dusty was closing and liquidating its inventory, she purchased many costumes for her future theater productions.
Costumes By Dusty is working closely with Arlington High School’s choir department to give them as much inventory as the service can at the lowest price possible, Nielsen said.
After the store’s liquidation, the entire renaissance collection will be available at the Scarborough Faire in Waxahachie, she said.
“One of the things that’s been really beautiful as we liquidate our brick and mortar is how many schools have come in because they just want to own a Dusty original,” she said. “We’ve cherished this time with these theaters. They’re sad, we’re sad, but we know that their theaters will go on and we look forward to going into their productions.”
@ChahalMallika
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.