Coordinated Admissions Program leaves some students feeling confused, frustrated

It’s a long journey from UTA to UT-Austin, and some students in the Coordinated Admissions Program at UTA are feeling left behind in the academic advising process because of unclear communication.
Every year, students transfer to UT-Austin through CAP, but many students experience confusion, lack of information and miscommunication as they go through the process. Students have said they misunderstand the requirements and take classes unrelated to their field of study or lack confidence in their transfer.
UTA accepts hundreds of students through the Coordinated Admissions Program every year. Through the program, students can take one year at a participating UT school of their choice. They then have guaranteed admission to the College of Liberal Arts at UT-Austin if they fulfill the requirements of the program.
Unclear information has led to some students missing prerequisites for their major of choice. One of those students is Preston Cook, a CAP student who plans to major in business at UT-Austin.
While students with missing prerequisites are still considered for admission, they’re at a disadvantage when it comes to acceptance, he said.
“I think that a lot of people are in the same situation as I am, they just don’t know it quite yet,” Cook said. “So they’re going to apply and they just won’t get in.”
CAP student Ashley Awad plans to apply to the College of Natural Sciences and major in public health at UT-Austin. She feels there’s not enough support from UT-Austin itself, especially with the additional barrier of being online. She struggled with a lack of motivation and sense of community as a result of this process.
Cook said he’s only received a handful of emails from UT-Austin since he officially became a CAP student. As a result, he also feels like the communication from UT-Austin is lacking.
While there are staff members who help coordinate CAP at UT-Austin, they aren’t really involved and can’t answer many questions, said Abd Almoamen Keshlaf, a CAP student planning to major in international relations and global studies at UT-Austin. Because of this, these staff members are virtually unreachable to CAP students at UTA.
“I was, like, thrown into the wild and I had to discover everything by myself,” he said.
Advisers had to overcome the obstacle of new technologies when they shifted to a virtual format, Aaron Brown, assistant vice provost for academic advising in the Division of Student Success and Ryan Hamzeh, University Advising Center associate director, said in an email. Advisors continue to look for new ways to connect with students, such as timely text messages. Students are also surveyed after every appointment in order to voice their experiences.
CAP advising is focused on helping students achieve their educational goals and creating a sense of belonging at UTA, Brown and Hamzeh said. While there are intricacies and program requirements in the CAP advising process, CAP students have the access to opportunities, information and resources as every UTA student, they said. Their recommendation for ease in communication is for students to be prepared with questions before every appointment.
With so many students within the Coordinated Admissions Program, it seems like a big responsibility for only one advisor, Keshlaf said. The CAP advisor he’s interacted with is often very busy, he said, so it’s hard to schedule an appointment with her.
“If she doesn’t want to answer then who’s gonna answer them?” Keshlaf said. “You don’t have anyone else.”
Awad said the information from the CAP advisor kept her informed and was helpful prior to registration, especially because she had no idea what classes she would be taking.
Awad felt that the lack of clarity in the CAP recommended course list was a barrier to her intended major in public health. She took classes that weren’t focused on public health before realizing they weren’t necessary. It wasn’t until her second semester that she was able to take more classes relevant to her field of study.
The CAP advisor gave Cook information about the basic CAP requirements but not the requirements for majors outside of the College of Liberal Arts, Cook said.
When Cook attended a one-on-one meeting with a CAP advisor during the first semester, it felt like a flurry of information, he said. Because he felt lost, he placed his faith in her as the CAP advisor but, as a result, he was unaware of the prerequisites to get into the McCombs School of Business.
“We bear some responsibility in this, like we should have probably done more research, but I feel like we didn’t have any other information to look for,” Cook said.
In order to ease the strain on students figuring things out on their own, Keshlaf asks that UT-Austin disseminate information to CAP advisors across the UT System equally and clearly. The necessary information, such as how students can transfer outside of the College of Liberal Arts, lacks accessibility as it is now, he said.
CAP Club, created by and for CAP students, helps these students prepare for the transfer process. It deeply describes the information that is briefly covered during advising, Cook said.
For people who want to get used to the college experience, CAP is a good program, Awad said. But she would like to see the requirements, especially for transfer students, laid out more explicitly and have the opportunity to meet with UT-Austin staff.
