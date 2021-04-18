weather (copy)

A small cold front is expected to move through the Metroplex early this week, bringing temperatures slightly below normal before the week ends with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Steve Fano, National Weather Service meteorologist, said that the week is predicted to start out dry, with temperature highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

A small cold front is expected to move into the area Tuesday.

“That will lower our temperatures back into the 60s for both Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon,” Fano said.

While the cold front isn’t predicted to be exceptionally cold, by Wednesday morning most of North Texas is expected to be in the 30s, and some areas may see a slight freeze.

After that, the end of the week is predicted to warm up, with possible chances for showers and thunderstorms.

“This time of year, there’s always a chance for severe weather with thunderstorms, but this doesn’t look particularly active,” Fano said.

He recommends wearing a jacket during the first part of the week and preparing for storms the second half.

