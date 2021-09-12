Cooler temperatures, chances of rain expected this week in the Metroplex

The Metroplex is expected to be in the upper 80s with chances of rain throughout the week.
Allison Prater, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the Metroplex will have a slight drop in temperature into midweek.
“By the later half of the week we’ll be back into the low to mid 90s,” Prater said.
The Metroplex is expected to have isolated and scattered chances of showers and storms throughout the week, with the best chances being in the afternoon, she said.
“It might be a little bit more humid because we’re seeing an influx of moisture,” she said.
Prater recommends drinking water and wearing normal summer clothes.
@Marilynschoneb1
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.