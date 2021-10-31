Cooler temperatures, chances for rain expected this week in the Metroplex

The Metroplex can expect increased rain chances, possible thunderstorms and cooler temperatures this week.
Madison Gordon, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the Metroplex will start the week with a cool and wet weather pattern.
Temperatures will remain in the mid 70s Monday, with Tuesday in the upper 60s and low 70s. The temperature is expected to drop after that, resulting in highs in the 50s throughout the rest of the week.
Gordon said no severe weather is expected with the incoming precipitation.
“We can't rule out a few strong storms possible so definitely, I guess, keep an eye out for that, but it's just going to generally be a wetter midweek,” she said.
Gordon recommends wearing a jacket and bringing an umbrella toward the end of the week.
