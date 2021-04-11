Cooler temperatures and isolated thunderstorms expected for the Metroplex this week
A cold front is expected to move through the Metroplex this week, bringing significantly lower temperatures.

“It’s going to be remarkably cooler, and we’ll have intermittent rain chances basically lingering through the entire week,” said Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist.

There is an expected cold front Monday with a high of 79. The coolest temperatures are predicted for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.

Currently, the predicted precipitation is normal, but there is a chance for isolated thunderstorms. The chance for severe weather is low, Sellers said.

She recommends keeping an umbrella due to intermittent rain.

“You don’t want to get caught without the umbrella,” Sellers said. “Other than that, it’s going to be cool but not anything where you need a jacket.”

