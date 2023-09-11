Cookies with Cowley event addresses construction plans, AI, referendums

President Jennifer Cowley addressed student submitted questions, asked by Student Body President Daniela Pedraja, at Cookies with Cowley Monday in the University Center’s Palo Duro Lounge.
Hosted by Student Government, the event aimed to give students an opportunity to engage in conversations with Cowley, university administration and other campus leaders.
Development
When asked what the future goals were for the school, Cowley said she’s planning on rolling out the university’s strategic plan in the winter. It revolves around “people and culture, student success, research and innovation, alumni and community engagement, and finance and infrastructure,” she said. The plan will allow her team to see what projects will help advance the university, like enhancing advising experiences and the construction of the new Greek Life Center.
Following recent resources offered to graduate students like increased funds, tuition coverage and health insurance, this year they’ve also invested additional resources into undergraduate research opportunities, she said. More information about this will be available in the coming months.
Cowley said the Life Sciences Building is preparing to undergo an expansion and renovation. Construction on a new tower adjacent to the building will begin this winter, with other renovations following.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Public universities have until Jan. 1, 2024, to determine how to conduct existing programs through the new laws, which are described in Senate Bill 17. In addition to banning these offices, the bill bars colleges from hosting mandatory DEI training and hiring staff based on race, sex, color or ethnicity, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
A student asked if Cowley would “denounce” the actions of Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on university DEI offices.
Cowley said her answer was no. As an officer of the state, she said she is responsible for following state laws, as well as ensuring the university is too.
“While I might not personally agree or disagree with any particular statute, or direction, or statement from the governor, it’s not my position to denounce any action that the state has chosen to take,” Cowley said.
AI
While there aren’t any university-wide policies regarding the use of Artificial Intelligence in academics, Cowley said she feels resources like ChatGPT can be used as effective tools for information gathering. Though the technology is fairly new, she said she's curious to know how administration can better equip students on ways to use it.
Miscellaneous
After going through submitted questions, Pedraja opened the floor to address audience questions.
One student asked about having more opportunities to celebrate different cultural holidays. Cowley said student organizations and university programs celebrate a “number” of holidays for observers, and their teams are open to more suggestions.
A member of the Progressive Student Union asked if she would “commit to disavowing or removing” former university President E.H. Hereford’s likeness from the University Center after over 1,000 students had openly supported the decision. As the question was asked, other members of the PSU gathered behind him with signs supporting their cause.
The Student Senate is currently working on Resolution 23-06, “Removal of E.H. Hereford’s Bust from The UC,” which asks for Hereford’s bust to be placed in the Central Library’s Special Collections instead of its current location in the UC, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Cowley said that currently, the request to remove Hereford’s bust is “sitting in the system,” meaning the university has requested permission to remove it and is now awaiting a response. As for the renaming of the building, she said that decision is made by the UT Board of Regents, and she cannot promise any outcomes.
